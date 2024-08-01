Offset Denies Cheating Allegations, Fuels Speculation Cardi B Is Pregnant

Offset’s latest social media activity has left fans and followers puzzled and stirred up controversy. On Wednesday, July 31, the former Migos rapper posted and then deleted a message addressing recent cheating rumors. The post came after allegations that Offset had been seen with his ex-girlfriend, Pretty Redz, at a casino.

In his now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Offset wrote, “People really need to do the research. I’m at a public place gambling at a casino with a married eight-month pregnant woman. WTF I look like being outside publicly cheating SMD!!!”

Many interpreted this as a response to the rumors about him and wondered if he was referring to Cardi B, his wife and mother of his two children. Offset clarified through a representative that the post was about the woman in the photo with him, not Cardi B.

Offset’s children include Kulture, six, and Wave, two, with Cardi B, and Jordan, 14, Kody, nine, and Kalea Marie Cephus, nine, from previous relationships.

In a follow-up on Instagram Live, Offset reiterated his denial, stating, “Shorty ain’t my shorty.”

The couple’s relationship has faced public scrutiny before. Cardi B filed for divorce in 2020, though the case was later dropped, and they reconciled. They were reportedly separated for a time last year but reunited for special occasions. Despite the challenges, Offset directed Cardi B’s music video for “Like What (Freestyle)” after their reconciliation.