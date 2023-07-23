Raila’s Bodyguard Ogeta Recalls Three-day Ordeal at the Hands of the Police

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s bodyguard, Maurice Ogeta, has recalled his ordeal in the hands of the police.

Ogeta was taken by the police on Wednesday on his way to work.

He was in custody for three days and was released on Saturday morning.

In an interview with NTV, Ogeta said the cops kept him blindfolded in an empty room without food.

He said that the police mostly questioned him about Raila’s plans on the anti-government protests.

“The room I was taken to had nothing other than two beds. It wasn’t a good environment to eat anyway,” he said.

Ogeta narrated how the officers pressured him into disclosing Raila’s itinerary and routes to be used during the protests.

But for the three days he was in custody, he maintained, he did not dare give up any information.

He also noted that the cops did not harm him.

“What irritated me the most was the repeated question of where was Raila going today, where he would be tomorrow and the itinerary. I kept telling them that I don’t have the itinerary because I didn’t even expect him to go to the protests because the last time I was with him, he was not feeling well,” Ogeta said.

Ogeta told NTV that the officers sought to find out his role in the planning of the demos.

Reports indicated that he was being at Utawala Police Station.

He was among those arrested over their alleged involvement in the protests.

Others include; Babu Owino (Embakasi East MP), Kilifi County Speaker Teddy Mwambire, Ngei Ward MCA Redson Onyango, MCA mabatini Wilfred Odallo, and Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga.

