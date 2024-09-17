Close Menu
    Ohio 8-Year-Old Takes Family Car for Solo Shopping Trip to Target

    An 8-year-old girl was found shopping inside a Bainbridge, Ohio Target after taking the family car and driving herself to go shop from Bedford

    An 8-year-old girl in Ohio took her parents’ vehicle and drove herself to a Target store on Sunday morning, a trip that lasted about 25 minutes. She was initially reported missing, along with the family car, after she was last seen around 7 a.m. that day.

    A neighbor provided police with ring camera footage showing the young girl getting into the family’s SUV and driving off alone at around 7 a.m. Officers quickly located the vehicle in the Target parking lot and soon found the girl inside the store.

    When police found her, she was sipping a frappuccino, which they let her finish, humorously noting, “We’re not mean,” in a Facebook post.

    The girl admitted to hitting a mailbox during her drive. Target employees also mentioned that she entered the store with over $400, shopped for items, and checked out before police arrived.

