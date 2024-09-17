Ohio 8-Year-Old Takes Family Car for Solo Shopping Trip to Target

An 8-year-old girl in Ohio took her parents’ vehicle and drove herself to a Target store on Sunday morning, a trip that lasted about 25 minutes. She was initially reported missing, along with the family car, after she was last seen around 7 a.m. that day.

A neighbor provided police with ring camera footage showing the young girl getting into the family’s SUV and driving off alone at around 7 a.m. Officers quickly located the vehicle in the Target parking lot and soon found the girl inside the store.

In a bold move, an 8-year-old Ohio girl decided a Target run was in order, so she grabbed her mom's car keys and took off on a 10-mile joyride. Along the way, she knocked over a mailbox but made it safely to the store, where police found her casually shopping. pic.twitter.com/ed5CjANjiy — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 17, 2024

Here is the full news of 8-year-old Ohio girl drove to Target, went shopping: Police pic.twitter.com/QXlLawXIYK — Mahesh Meena (@iMeenamahesh) September 16, 2024

When police found her, she was sipping a frappuccino, which they let her finish, humorously noting, “We’re not mean,” in a Facebook post.

The girl admitted to hitting a mailbox during her drive. Target employees also mentioned that she entered the store with over $400, shopped for items, and checked out before police arrived.