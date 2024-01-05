Okiya Omtatah Raises Concerns Over Threats To Free Press Amid Judiciary Attack

Senator Okiya Omtatah has voiced concerns about the potential threat to a free press in Kenya, stating that recent attacks on the independent judiciary could signal a broader assault on media freedom.

Omtatah’s remarks follow President William Ruto’s recent criticism of the judiciary, accusing it of corruption and obstructing state functions.

Omtatah highlighted the importance of two fundamental elements in defining a free human being – the freedom to be heard and the right to a fair hearing.

He emphasized that liberty relies on both a free press and an independent judiciary.

Expressing his concern over the current situation, he warned that an attack on the independent judiciary might be followed by threats to the free press, urging Kenyans to take this matter seriously.

“As the independent judiciary in Kenya is under attack by the Kenya Kwanza Government, I am sure that the next target will be our free press. And that should concern every Kenyan,” Omtatah stated.

Taking a strong stance against President Ruto’s recent comments, Omtatah called for resistance, asserting that tyrants and strongmen must be fought back through all available means.

“I, therefore, add my voice to those who have come out to strongly condemn His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto’s recent most-unfortunate, reckless, unwarranted, ill-informed, misguided, immature, unhinged, unnecessary, barbaric, satanic and, without a doubt, unconstitutional attacks on the Judiciary,” he declared.

Addressing the ongoing housing levy and Social Insurance Fund case, Omtatah clarified that he has not engaged in any bribery activities with judges.

He firmly stated his commitment to ethical conduct and affirmed that he does not possess the inclination to engage in morally depraved actions.

“I take this opportunity to state categorically that I have not bribed any judge, neither am I contemplating doing so. I don’t even know how judges are bribed and I am not so morally depraved that I can do so.”