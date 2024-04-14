Ol-Kalou NG-CDF Officials Accused Of Misappropriating Sh55.8 Million Meant For Constituency Roads

Officials from the Ol-Kalou National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) are facing charges for allegedly fraudulently acquiring Sh55.8 million designated for constituency roads.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) disclosed that an audit into the expenditure of funds from the Ol-Kalou Constituency Roads Project Bank, covering the period between May 15, 2014, and October 31, 2018, raised concerns regarding the validity of the expenditures totaling Sh55.8 million.

According to the DPP, the NG-CDF officials were unable to provide supporting documents for the expenditures during the investigation.

“It has been established that during the same period, cheque and cash withdrawals totaling Sh55.8 million were made out in favor of Ol-Kalou NG-CDF Roads Project Committee Officials and in the names of seven other companies without following any procurement procedure,” the DPP stated.

The NG-CDF Roads Project Committee officials claimed that the expenditures were in support of various road works carried out across the constituency for the financial years 2013/2024, 2014/2025, 2015/2016, 2016/2017, and 2017/2018.

Three committee members, including the Chairman of the committee, John Kariuki Kimani, along with Simon Nduati Kariuki and Ludovick Ngera Gachara, are now accused of involvement in the fraudulent scheme.