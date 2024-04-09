Omari Hardwick Siblings: A Glimpse into the Actor’s Family Lineage

Omari Latif Hardwick is an American actor born on January 9, 1974, in Savannah, Georgia.

He is known for his starring role as James “Ghost” St. Patrick in the Starz series Power.

Omari began his career in sports but later pursued acting, studying theater in college and moving to New York to study off-Broadway.

He faced struggles as a struggling actor, living in his car at one point, before landing his first major role in Spike Lee’s Sucker Free City in 2003.

Omari is also a poet and has participated in the National Poetry Slam.

He has been featured in various films, including The Guardian, Kick-Ass and Army of the Dead and TV series, such as Saved and Dark Blue.

Siblings

Omari has three siblings, one of whom is his sister Shani Hardwick. Not much is known about Shani, as she prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

However, she has been featured in some family photos shared by her brother, Jamil Hardwick, on social media.

Jamil, who is also a television and film producer, has a close bond with his siblings and often shares heartfelt messages about them on Instagram.

Omari’s other siblings include a brother, who is also involved in the entertainment industry, and a sister who passed away in 2008.

Omari has been open about the loss of his siblings and the impact it has had on him.

Parents

Omari was born to Joyce and Clifford Hardwick III, an attorney.

The actor grew up in Decatur, Georgia, where he wrote poetry and participated in various sports.

Omari attended Marist School in Brookhaven, Georgia, and later the University of Georgia on a football scholarship.

His parents gave him a name that set a precedent, “Omari” meaning “most high,” and “Latif” meaning “gentle,” which he strives to live up to.

Career

Omari is best known for his lead role as James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick on the hit Starz series, Power.

Growing up, sports were his world, but early on he knew he had a passion for the arts.

By the age of fourteen, Omari was writing poetry on a regular basis, a passion he would carry with him into adulthood.

He excelled at basketball, baseball, and football in high school and went on to play football at the University of Georgia, where he minored in theatre.

After graduation, Omari relocated to San Diego for a spot on the San Diego Chargers (NFL) however a knee injury cut his football career short.

In 2000, he made the move to Los Angeles to study his craft more extensively while working odd jobs to pay for acting classes.

Omari’s first big break came in 2003 when he was cast in his first major role as a series regular in Spike Lee’s Sucker Free City.

He has since landed roles in various films, including The Guardian and TNT’s Saved and TV series, such as Dark Blue and Power.

Awards and nominations

Omari has received several nominations and awards for his exceptional acting skills.

He has been recognized by prestigious organizations such as the Black Reel Awards and the NAACP Image Awards.

In 2018, Omari won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Power.

Additionally, Power received four major nominations in 2018, winning three awards, including for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for Hardwick.

Personal life

Omari is married to Jennifer Pfautch, a publicist and producer.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and have two children, Nova and Brave.

Omari is fiercely protective of his wife and family, and he has been known to defend them against criticism and disrespect.

Pfautch is of Native American and German descent and was disowned by her family for dating outside of her race.

The couple’s first child was stillborn.