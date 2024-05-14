Omwanza Ombati Sworn in as LSK Representative to JSC

Lawyer Samson Omwanza Ombati was on Tuesday May 14 sworn in as the new member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) representing the Law Society of Kenya.

Chief Justice Martha Koome presided over the event.

Ombati takes over from Macharia Njeru whose term ended on May 3.

He will hold the commissioner position for five years.

The CJ wished Omwanza all the best in his work and asked him to uphold rule of justice.

“Let the oath continue to guide you in your daily work. It should never depart from you. Be able to defend the rule of law. I wish all the best in your work and God bless you,” Koome said.

“We are happy to welcome you to the family. We will work for the good of the people of the country, she added. I look forward to your energy and passion to make access to justice. Today you join other commissioners of JSC.”

Ombati promised to make sure that the welfare of lawyers.

“Members of LSK are very passionate about their welfare that’s why they are here in numbers …I can assure you that these members are members with good will,” he said.

It follows his victory in the LSK election conducted on February 29.

During the LSK polls, Omwanza defeated former society’s president Eric Theuri garnering 3,357 votes against 3,292 votes.

JSC is key in running the judiciary.

It among others recommends to the President persons for appointment as judges, review and make recommendations on the conditions of service of the judges and judicial officers, other than their remuneration and the staff of the Judiciary.

It appoints, receives complaints against, investigate and remove from office or otherwise discipline registrars, magistrates, other judicial officers and other staff of the Judiciary, prepare and implement programmes for the continuing education and training of judges and judicial officers; and advise the national government on improving the efficiency of the administration of justice.