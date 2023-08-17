One Arrested Over Murder of Four in Gatundu Village

Police are holding a suspect in connection with the murder of four people in a village in Gatundu, Kiambu County.

Dominic Ngige Nguku, 24 the prime suspect in the murder of four people in Gachugi Village will remain in custody for 14 days, a court ruled Wednesday.

The court allowed an application by the prosecution to hold him to allow for investigations into the killings.

Nguku who appeared before Gatundu Senior Resident Magistrate Rachael Ng’ang’a will have to undergo mental health assessment before facing murder charges.

The suspect who did not oppose the application told the court that he is in the right frame of mind and confessed that his parents had taken him to Mathari Mental Hospital for rehabilitation due to alcohol addiction and Miraa chewing.

Nguku is accused of going berserk and using a blunt object to kill Laban Mwathi, Patrick Nguku, Peter Irungu and Ernest Mugai and injuring Tobias Wanyonyi in Gachugi Village on Monday night.

A postmortem exercise conducted on the bodies at General Kago Funeral Home revealed that all four victims died as a result of blunt force trauma after they were hit by a blunt object on the head.

The motive of the attack is yet to be known.

Police say after the investigations including the mental assessment they will know the way forward.

A survivor, Tobias Wanyonyi said he did not anticipate for any attack that night.

He said the attacker was ahead of them before he turned violent.

