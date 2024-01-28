fbpx
    Subscribe
    WORLD NEWS

    One Killed After Gunmen Attack Church In Istanbul

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read

    One person was killed after two masked gunmen attacked a church in the Sarıyer district of Istanbul, Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    The incident occurred in the district’s Büyükdere neighborhood around 11:40am local time (3:40aET) while the Santa Maria Church was holding a Sunday service, Yerlikaya said.

    A “large-scale investigation” has been launched and authorities are trying to find the two attackers, he added.

    “We strongly condemn this vile attack,” the minister said.

    The motive of the attack is unknown.

    Turkey’s Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc condemned the attack and said the Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor and two other public prosecutors had been assigned to investigate the incident.

    “Efforts continue to identify and capture the suspects who carried out the attack. The investigation is being carried out in a multifaceted and meticulous manner,” Tunc added.

    By CNN

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Protesters Throw Soup At Mona Lisa Painting In Paris

    One Killed After Gunmen Attack Church In Istanbul

     
    King Charles ‘Doing Well’ After Prostate Treatment

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X