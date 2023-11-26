One Killed by Suspected Al-Shabaab Militants in Lamu Village Raid

At least one person was Saturday night killed and several houses burnt in a raid in Marafa and Poromoko villages in Lamu county.

The heavily-armed assailants raided the villages around 9pm and set several houses ablaze, police said.

Police launched a manhunt for the assailants, County Commissioner Louis Rono said adding the attackers escaped the scene.

The victim was a 72-year-old man who was beheaded in the Saturday incident linked to suspected al shabaab militants.

The militants roam the area with impunity.

Police said the incident happened when the heavily-armed assailants raided the two villages around 9pm.

The attackers also torched at least 10 houses.

In Marafa village, the attackers torched four houses and beheaded the 72-year-old man, identified as John Thuo, a local.

According to preliminary findings, the attackers then proceeded to the neighbouring village of Poromoko where they torched at least six houses, slaughtered chicken and stole household items.

Among the torched houses belonged to a National Police Reservist in the area.

The attack comes about three months after a similar one in Widho-Mashambani in Lamu West in an incident that saw gateman at Maiembeni Primary killed after a brief abduction.

During the incident, seven houses were torched, chicken and goats slaughtered before the attackers retreated to Boni Forest.

In recent months, Lamu County has witnessed repeated attacks by the Somali based militants.

According to statistics, between June and September this year, more than 30 people, including security officers and civilians, have been killed by the attackers and more than 20 houses and a church torched in the County.

Salama, Juhudi, Widho, Mashogoni, Mlima Faru, Pandanguo, Nyongoro and Lango la Simba in Lamu West have been the worst hit villages.

Bodhei, Sankuri, Baure and the surrounding areas of Boni Forest in Lamu East Sub-County have also witnessed similar attacks.

The targeted areas are near the Kenya-Somalia border where the terrorists cross at will and strike before escaping back.

This has led to many deaths and displacements.

Such incidents are common in the area amid calls on the locals to raise alarm on them whenever they witness the same.

Police say they have upped their operations in the area to tame the plans for the attacks.