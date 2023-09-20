One Killed, Several Houses Torched in Al-Shabaab Raid in Lamu

At least one person was killed and several houses torched in an attack by al-Shabaab militants in Widhu area, Lamu County.

Police said the raid happened on Tuesday night when an unknown number of gunmen struck.

Witnesses said the gang torched houses in the raid before escaping. No arrest has been made.

Multi-agency teams are pursuing the attackers, officials said. A number of people were displaced by the attack, police said adding efforts to resettle them were being made.

This is the latest incident to happen in the area amid heightened operations to address the terror-related menace.

A major operation is ongoing in the area to address al-Shabaab-related attacks, which happen because of among others, the proximity to the main Kenya-Somalia border.

The area near the border with Somalia has suffered a series of terrorist attacks. The state has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Salama, Juhudi, Widhu Marafa, Mashogoni, and Ukumbi in Lamu West as part of efforts to enhance operations targeting the terrorists who hide in Boni forest.

The terrorists have been attacking places near the Kenyan border by using guns and explosives leaving dozens dead and many injured.

The recent attacks have forced the government to suspend plans to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border.

This has also affected various development projects at large.

