One Killed, Six Injured as Gunmen Spray Bullets on Vehicles in Moyale

At least one passenger was shot and killed while six others were left with bullet wounds after gunmen opened fire on a bus and a four-wheel drive vehicle in Sololo, Moyale, Marsabit County.

Police and locals said the incident happened between Bori Junction and Dadach Lakole area.

The bus had about 50 passengers and was racing towards Marsabit town and then to Nairobi when the incident happened on Monday evening.

It was the first one to be attacked and left about six passengers on board with injuries.

A Land cruiser that was following the bus a few kilometers away was also attacked by the same gunmen.

A passenger who was in the land cruiser was killed while the driver escaped unhurt. The passenger was hit by a bullet in the head and died while being taken to hospital.

Police said the injured with bullet wounds were rushed to Sololo Mission Hospital where one succumbed.

The attackers escaped from the scene soon after the attack.

The motive was not immediately known but police suspect the gang is part of those marauding the area for valuables.

The area is near the Kenya-Ethiopia common border and has of late been facing insecurity incidents.

The survivors said the gang had first targeted the driver of the bus as he raced at a stretch to force him to stop.

“The windshield was damaged by the bullets while its front tyre was deflated but he managed to drive off from a danger zone up to where he stopped and sought help for the victims,” said the police.

Eastern police boss Charles Naibei said multi-agency teams are on the ground pursuing the matter.

He said no arrest had been made and they are investigating the motive.

The area has of late faced challenges, which have left dozens of people dead.

From illegal mining activities that left dozens dead to gang attacks, the region is increasingly being turned into a den of crime.

Security agencies blame gangs from Ethiopia for some of the attacks and have sought the help of Addis Ababa to contain the trend.