One Shot Dead In Kitengela During Protests

One person was shot dead in Kitengela, Kajiado County during anti-government protests on Tuesday July 16.

Several others suffered gunshot wounds in the chaos. The chaos were spread all over the country.

What started as peaceful protests in Kitengela town turned chaotic after police officers lobbed teargas at the protestors.

This led to running battles between the protestors and anti-riot officers who responded with water cannons to disperse the crowd.

General Service Unit (GSU) officers were deployed as backup for the police who were at one point overwhelmed by the protesters.

A mall was attacked and robbed in the chaos.

It was then demonstrators were seen carrying the dead man who was shot in the head.

The group took the slain man to the local police station and dumped him there accusing police of killing him.

Police had engaged the group in running battles as the situation went out of control. The main Namanga-Nairobi highway was blocked for hours as the police battled with the protesters.

The protesters said they wanted jobs and were angry at those so far killed in protests since June 18.

This brings to over 51 people who have been killed during the ongoing protests, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR). The human rights group also revealed 413 injuries and 59 abductions from the protests.

On Tuesday, demonstrations erupted in over 23 counties namely Nairobi, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Nyeri, Makueni, Machakos, Laikipia, Homa Bay, Kilifi, Nyeri, Kiambu and Turkana.

Other counties include Kajiado, Baringo, Kericho, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia.

In Baringo, angry protesters stormed Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi’s office premises located in Kabarnet town and demanded an audience with him.

The rowdy protesters who were mostly youth marched through the road leading to the governor’s office as they chanted Cheboi’s name in unison.

While protesting, the young protesters demanded a meeting with the governor to address several matters that they claimed were ailing the county.

During the heightened demonstrations outside the governor’s office, the protesters accused Cheboi of failing to heed the promises he made to them and demanded his accountability.

After hours of protesting outside the governor’s office, Cheboi was forced to come out and address the demonstrators. While flanked by his bodyguards, Governor Benjamin Cheboi pledged to heed the demands of the protesters and stated that he was ready to engage them.