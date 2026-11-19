Coffee and dairy cooperatives in Kisii and Nyamira counties are set to benefit from climate financing to invest in solar energy, modern processing equipment and water conservation systems in a government-backed initiative aimed at reducing operational costs and improving farmers’ earnings.

Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya said rising energy costs were eating into the resources of farmer-owned societies, leaving them with less money for maintenance, essential services and payments to members.

Speaking during a stakeholder sensitisation meeting involving coffee and dairy cooperatives at a hotel in Kisii on Wednesday, Oparanya urged cooperative leaders to embrace climate-friendly technologies to lower electricity bills, improve efficiency and boost productivity.

He said the Ministry was working with KCB Bank Kenya and Chevron Africa to identify investment opportunities in selected coffee factories and dairy facilities following pilot visits and technical assessments.

The assessments identified potential investments in solar power, water harvesting and recycling, energy-efficient processing machinery and cleaner production technologies.

“When the energy bill rises, cooperatives have less money for maintenance, services and ultimately the farmers who own them,” Oparanya said.

Under the proposed partnership, KCB Bank Kenya will explore financing arrangements for viable projects, while Chevron Africa will provide technical expertise. The Ministry will coordinate cooperatives and relevant institutions.

Oparanya said one of the financing models under consideration would involve structured repayments, with verified savings from reduced energy consumption helping cooperatives meet the cost of investments.

However, he cautioned cooperative boards against rushing into projects without carefully examining the financial implications, including interest rates, additional charges, maintenance expenses, projected savings and repayment periods.

He said societies would also be required to maintain credible records of energy consumption, water usage, production volumes and operational expenditure to establish the viability of proposed investments.

Beyond solar energy, the Ministry is exploring water harvesting, storage and recycling systems to improve efficiency in coffee processing.

The CS said coffee cooperatives could improve the quality of their produce through efficient eco-pulpers, better drying and moisture control, proper fermentation, improved storage and traceability systems.

Dairy cooperatives, meanwhile, stand to benefit from reliable cooling systems, hygienic milk handling and modern equipment to minimise spoilage, ensure consistent supply and support value addition.

Oparanya urged cooperative boards to involve members in major investment decisions and ensure all projects comply with established governance and approval procedures.

He added that the transition to clean energy could create employment opportunities for young people and small enterprises in solar installation, equipment maintenance, water management, quality testing and machinery repairs.

The CS said the Government would continue engaging county administrations, cooperative officers and development partners to address other challenges facing the sector, including access to farm inputs, reliable markets, delayed payments, affordable credit and governance concerns.

He said lowering production costs would strengthen cooperatives’ ability to provide better services, maintain product quality and improve returns to farmers.