OpenAI Launches Business-Focused AI Chatbot Amidst Privacy Concerns

OpenAI, the creator of the ChatGPT AI chatbot, has introduced a business-oriented version of its technology, ChatGPT Enterprise.

This release comes as OpenAI grapples with declining user engagement and growing apprehensions about the potential risks associated with AI technology.

ChatGPT Enterprise boasts enhanced security and privacy features, making it suitable for corporate use. Notable early adopters of this version include prominent companies such as Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, and PwC.

OpenAI emphasized its belief that AI can significantly augment work processes, boost creativity, and enhance productivity within organizations.

In a blog post, OpenAI stated, “Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, is customized for your organization, and that protects your company data.”

Key features of ChatGPT Enterprise include unlimited access to the higher-speed GPT-4, extended context windows to accommodate longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, and customization options tailored to individual organizations.

Also Read: Meta Introduces Web Version Of Threads In Bid To Revive Social Media Platform

Despite its potential benefits, ChatGPT has faced scrutiny from privacy experts due to concerns about its data collection practices, which reportedly include aggregating large volumes of internet data, including personal and stolen information, without proper authorization.

Earlier this year, Italy temporarily banned the use of the platform due to privacy concerns, only lifting the ban after OpenAI addressed the issues raised by the country’s data-protection authority.

Several tech giants, including Apple, Amazon, and Samsung, have prohibited their employees from using ChatGPT due to concerns about the security of sensitive company data. OpenAI is also confronting a decline in public engagement with ChatGPT, with a nearly 10% drop in traffic observed in both June and July.

In light of these developments, a recent Pew poll indicated that over two-thirds of Americans familiar with ChatGPT support increased regulation for the platform. Moreover, 52% of respondents expressed greater apprehension than excitement about the expanding use of AI technology.

OpenAI’s introduction of ChatGPT Enterprise follows Microsoft’s unveiling of Bing Chat Enterprise in July, which also emphasizes enhanced data protection measures tailored for businesses.

This move highlights the increasing focus on ensuring the responsible and secure use of AI technology in various organizational settings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...