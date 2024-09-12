OpenAI Unveils New ChatGPT Model with Advanced Reasoning Capabilities

OpenAI has introduced a new version of its ChatGPT chatbot, designed to address some common issues like struggling with simple math problems, generating buggy code, and occasionally fabricating information. This updated version is built on advanced AI technology called OpenAI o1, which is designed to improve the chatbot’s ability to “reason” through complex tasks, particularly in areas like math, coding, and science.

here is o1, a series of our most capable and aligned models yet:https://t.co/yzZGNN8HvD o1 is still flawed, still limited, and it still seems more impressive on first use than it does after you spend more time with it. pic.twitter.com/Qs1HoSDOz1 — Sam Altman (@sama) September 12, 2024

Jakub Pachocki, OpenAI’s chief scientist, explained that unlike previous models, which responded immediately, this new version takes time to think through problems, breaking them down in English to provide more accurate answers. The system’s enhanced reasoning capabilities were demonstrated to The New York Times, where it successfully solved an acrostic puzzle, tackled a Ph.D.-level chemistry question, and even diagnosed a medical issue based on detailed symptoms and history.

This new technology is part of a broader movement among tech companies like Google, Meta, and Microsoft to build AI that can handle more complex tasks. Microsoft’s subsidiary GitHub is also working to integrate this new OpenAI system into its offerings.