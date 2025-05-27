Opposition Accuses Safaricom Of Aiding State Crackdown

The opposition has accused Safaricom of aiding the government in what it terms as illegal abductions of citizens by allegedly sharing private customer data with security agencies.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, opposition leaders Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Justin Muturi, Eugene Wamalwa, Saitoti Torome, and Mithika Linturi demanded that the telecom giant explain the nature of data it shares with the government.

“We are deeply disturbed by the growing role of private sector enablers in this crackdown. We call out telecommunication companies, particularly Safaricom, which may have turned a blind eye or, worse, actively collaborated with the regime to surveil, trace, and aid the abduction of citizens,” the statement read.

The leaders urged Safaricom to publicly declare what kind of information it shares with security agencies and to commit to protecting the privacy of its customers.

The statement follows claims that Juja MP George Koimburi was abducted, although police have denied any involvement. The opposition said this is part of a worrying trend of political intimidation and violence.

They cited an incident in Kakamega where police allegedly used excessive force to disperse supporters at a rally led by Cleophas Malala. The leaders also pointed to repeated attacks on opposition events across the country.

“From Busia to Kisumu, Nairobi to Nyeri, opposition meetings have been ambushed, tents destroyed, sound systems and cars vandalized, and citizens assaulted—while the police stand by or, worse, take part in the violence. This is state-sponsored political terrorism,” they said.

The opposition also condemned what they termed a culture of impunity enabled by the state, where political gangs are used to disrupt opposition activities.

In the same statement, they expressed outrage over the recent killings of two Catholic priests, John Maina and Aloise Bet, demanding justice and an end to the violence.

They called for an immediate cessation of all politically motivated violence, abductions and extrajudicial killings, accountability for the telcos and private actors enabling illegal surveillance, tracking, and data breache, an end to state-backed disruption of peaceful political assemblies, and rotection of constitutional rights, including the freedom of assembly, association, expression, and political participation.

“We would like to remind Mr. Ruto that he is not immune from prosecution for crimes against humanity which includes; Abductions, torture, forced disappearances, murders, gender-based violence and other crimes.”