Original Voice Of Harley Quinn: Renowned Actress Arleen Sorkin Dies Aged 67

Arleen Sorkin, a celebrated actress known for her roles on “Days Of Our Lives” and as the original voice actress of the iconic character Harley Quinn, has reportedly passed away at the age of 67, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable performances.

The news of Arleen Sorkin’s passing was first shared by fellow voice actor Neil Kaplan through a heartfelt tribute on Twitter on Saturday.

The somber announcement coincided with the passing of another entertainment figure, Bob Barker, the star of “The Price Is Right,” who left us at the age of 99.

Neil Kaplan’s poignant words expressed his sorrow, stating, “‘It broke my heart to hear… the original voice of Harley Quinn, Arleen Sorkin has passed away. I adored her work as HQ & as Calliope in ‘Days of Our Lives.'” Kaplan accompanied the message with a nostalgic photo of Sorkin and an animated image of the beloved Harley Quinn character.

The news elicited an outpouring of emotions and tributes from the entertainment community. Mark Hamill, renowned for voicing Harley Quinn’s companion, The Joker, and James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, penned heartfelt tributes to the “incredibly talented” star on social media.

Arleen Sorkin lent her distinctive voice to the character of Harley Quinn in the acclaimed show “Batman: The Animated Series,” which premiered in 1992.

Her collaboration with Hamill, who voiced The Joker, brought this captivating duo to life, and her portrayal became an iconic representation of the character. Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman, with whom Sorkin worked, sadly passed away last year in November.

The character Harley Quinn was conceived by Sorkin’s college friend, Paul Dini, and its creation drew inspiration from Sorkin herself. Beyond “Batman: The Animated Series,” Arleen Sorkin voiced Harley in other animated productions, including “The New Batman Adventures” (1997-1999) and “Justice League” (2003).

Sorkin’s talents extended beyond animation to the realm of soap operas, where she played the character Calliope Jones in the popular NBC show “Days Of Our Lives.” Her appearances on the series spanned from 1984 to 2010, earning her four Soap Opera Digest Awards and two Daytime Emmy Award nominations in 1988 and 1989.

Her acting credits further encompassed the Fox series “Duet,” where she portrayed Geneva from 1987 to 1989, as well as co-hosting “America’s Funniest People” from 1990 to 1992.

Arleen Sorkin is survived by her husband, Christopher Lloyd, a television producer. The couple tied the knot in 1995 and welcomed two sons, Eli and Owen, during their marriage. Christopher Lloyd notably produced the popular sitcom “Frasier,” in which Arleen made an onscreen appearance as a monkey owner in the final episode.

Born on October 14, 1955, in Washington D.C., Arleen Sorkin embarked on her illustrious career in the entertainment industry during the late 1970s. She initially joined the comedic group “The High-Heeled Women” in a cabaret, marking the start of her enduring and impactful journey in the world of entertainment.

