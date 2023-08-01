Orkney Makes History as UK's First Location for Drone Mail Delivery

“Today, we celebrate a momentous achievement as Orkney becomes the very first location in the UK to receive mail deliveries by drone,” announced Chris Paxton, head of drone trials at Royal Mail.

“Working in collaboration with Skyports, we are proud to bring this cutting-edge technology to some of the most remote communities we serve in the UK.”

The groundbreaking initiative, known as the Orkney I-Port operation, promises to revolutionize mail distribution between the islands.

“With the support of the council’s harbour authority and Loganair, we are setting a new standard in mail delivery,” Paxton added.

The logistics of the operation are ingeniously simple yet efficient. Mail will be initially transported from Royal Mail’s Kirkwall delivery office to Stromness, where drones will take charge.

These aerial couriers will skillfully navigate the skies, carrying essential letters and parcels to the islands of Graemsay and Hoy. Once there, dedicated postal staff will take over to complete the final stages of the delivery routes.

For the next three months, the drone mail delivery service will operate, with the potential for it to become a permanent fixture due to Orkney’s unique landscape and the close proximity of the islands.

“The regulatory framework allows for this innovative service to continue beyond the trial period,” explained Alex Brown, director of Skyports Drone Services.

Orkney’s remote communities are poised to benefit significantly from this technological leap. “Weather and geography have often posed challenges to traditional mail deliveries in these areas,” noted Brown.

“By harnessing the power of fully electric drones, we are connecting these communities more efficiently and promptly.”

The inter-island flights will be managed by Skyports using the Speedbird Aero DLV-2 aircraft, a state-of-the-art multirotor drone with a payload capacity of up to 6kg, roughly equivalent to 1st class mail.

The use of electric drones aligns seamlessly with Royal Mail’s commitment to reducing emissions associated with its operations, demonstrating the company’s dedication to sustainability.

“We are excited about the prospects of this project,” Brown said. “By employing drone technology, we are spearheading a more sustainable and forward-thinking approach to mail services in remote regions.”

The partnership between Royal Mail and Skyports showcases the enormous potential that drone technology holds for enhancing postal services throughout the UK.

The success of the Orkney I-Port operation represents a significant step forward in the country’s logistics and transportation sector, with hopes of expanding this innovative solution to benefit communities beyond the Orkney Isles.

