Orlando Arcia Siblings: Get to Know Oswaldo Arcia

Orlando Arcia is a professional baseball shortstop for the Atlanta Braves in Major League Baseball (MLB).

He was signed by the Milwaukee Brewers as an international free agent in 2010 and made his MLB debut on August 2, 2016.

Over his career, Arcia has played for the Brewers and Braves, achieving notable success including being named an All-Star in 2023.

He has a career batting average of .242 with 87 home runs and 334 RBIs currently.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Orlando has one sibling, an older brother named Oswaldo Arcia, who is also a professional baseball player and has played in Major League Baseball (MLB).

He made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins on April 30, 2013.

Primarily playing as an outfielder, Oswaldo is known for his power-hitting ability; he notably hit over 20 home runs in a season during his time with the Twins.

Throughout his career, he has played for several teams, including the Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, and Miami Marlins.

Career

Arcia’s baseball journey began when he signed with the Milwaukee Brewers as an international free agent in October 2010.

After joining the organization, he quickly made a name for himself in the minor leagues.

In 2015, he was recognized as the Brewers’ Minor League Player of the Year, showcasing his potential as a future star.

Arcia made his MLB debut on August 2, 2016, and made an immediate impact by demonstrating his defensive prowess at shortstop while showing flashes of offensive capability.

Over his first few seasons with the Brewers, he became known for his strong glove work and ability to make challenging plays look routine.

In 2017, Arcia played in 153 games and had a breakout season.

He posted a batting average of .277, along with 15 home runs and 53 RBIs.

His performance contributed significantly to the Brewers’ playoff push that year.

Also Read: J. T. Realmuto Siblings: All About Ryan and Amanda

Arcia’s combination of speed and power made him a valuable asset in the lineup.

Throughout the following seasons, Arcia faced challenges with consistency at the plate but continued to excel defensively.

He became known for his ability to handle pressure situations and was often relied upon in critical moments during games.

His versatility allowed him to play multiple positions in the infield when needed.

In April 2021, Arcia was traded to the Atlanta Braves. This move revitalized his career as he found a new opportunity to contribute to a competitive team.

During his time with the Braves, he has continued to develop as a player and has been instrumental in their success.

In 2023, Arcia’s performance reached new heights as he earned an All-Star selection for the first time in his career.

This recognition underscored his growth as a player and solidified his status among the league’s best shortstops.

He signed a three-year contract extension with Atlanta, ensuring that he would remain a key part of their roster moving forward.

Arcia has accumulated impressive career statistics, including a batting average of .242, with 87 home runs and 334 RBIs over his time in MLB so far.

Accolades

Arcia has received several accolades throughout his baseball career, highlighting his skills and contributions on the field.

He was named an All-Star in 2023, marking a significant milestone in his professional journey. Additionally, he was part of the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves team in 2021, contributing to their first title since 1995.

In the minor leagues, Arcia was recognized as a MiLB.com Organization All-Star for three consecutive years (2013-2015) while with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He also earned the Rawlings MiLB Gold Glove award in 2015, showcasing his defensive prowess.

His performance during the 2015 season earned him the title of Brewers Minor League Player of the Year.

Other notable honors include selections as a Futures Game participant in 2015 and multiple Player of the Week awards in various leagues.