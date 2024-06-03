Orlando Bloom Sibling: All About Samantha Bloom

Orlando Bloom is an English actor best known for his roles as Legolas in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film series, and Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Born in 1977 in Canterbury, England, he struggled with dyslexia as a child but embraced the arts, studying drama, photography and sculpture.

Bloom joined the National Youth Theatre, gained a scholarship to the British American Drama Academy, and graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 1999.

His breakout role came in 2001 when he was cast as the elf Legolas in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, which made him an international star.

Bloom went on to appear in other major films such as Troy, Kingdom of Heaven and the first three Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

Siblings

Bloom’s older sister, Samantha Bloom, is a professional photographer who has worked on various projects and exhibitions showcasing her talent in photography.

She has kept a relatively low profile compared to her famous brother, Orlando, who has been in the spotlight for his successful acting career.

Samantha has supported her brother throughout his career and has been a part of his life behind the scenes, away from the public eye.

While not as well-known as Bloom, Samantha has made her mark in the creative industry with her photography work, demonstrating talent and passion in her own artistic pursuits.

Career

Bloom’s career has been defined by his notable roles in a variety of film genres, ranging from fantasy to historical epics and action-adventure movies.

His breakthrough came in 2001 when he portrayed Legolas in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, followed by his role as Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy in 2003.

Prior to these iconic roles, Bloom started his career with smaller parts in films like Wilde and appearances in television shows such as Casualty and Midsomer Murders.

After graduating from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, his career took off with his portrayal of Legolas in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, a role that required him to spend 18 months in New Zealand to bring the character to life.

This success led to more significant roles in films like Kingdom of Heaven, Troy and Elizabethtown.

Bloom’s filmography expanded with appearances in movies such as New York, I Love You, Sympathy for Delicious and Main Street.

Awards and recognitions

Bloom has received numerous awards and recognitions throughout his career.

He was nominated for the Australian Film Institute (AFI) Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in 2003.

Additionally, he was nominated for the Cinescape Genre Face of the Future Award for Male in 2002.

Bloom has also been recognized for his humanitarian work. He won the BAFTA/LA Britannia Award for Humanitarian Award in 2015.

He has also been honored with the Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards for Best Acting Ensemble in 2004.

Furthermore, he won the DVD Exclusive Awards for Best Audio Commentary (New for DVD) in 2003.

Bloom has been recognized by various film organizations, including the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films (Cinescape Genre Face of the Future Award), the BAFTA and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

He won the MTV Movie Award for Best Fight in 2014 and was nominated for Best On-Screen Transformation and Best On-Screen Team in 2004.

Bloom also won the National Board of Review Award for Best Acting by an Ensemble in 2003.

He has been recognized by various other organizations, including the European Film Awards, the Hollywood Film Festival, and the National Movie Awards.

Bloom won the European Film Awards for Best Actor in 2005 and the Hollywood Film Festival for Hollywood Breakthrough Award for Breakthrough Acting – Male in 2003.

He was also nominated for the National Movie Awards for Best Performance by a Male in 2007.

In addition to his film awards, Bloom has been recognized for his philanthropic work.

He won the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards for Humanitarian Award in 2022 for his work with UNICEF and other charities.

Bloom also won the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award at the 2015 UNICEF Snowflake Ball for his commitment to the rights of children across the globe.

He won the BAFTA Britannia Humanitarian Award in 2015 for his humanitarian work.

Personal life

Bloom has been married twice and has two children. His first marriage was to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013.

They have one child together, a son named Flynn Bloom, born in 2011. Flynn is now 13 years old.

Bloom has been engaged to singer Katy Perry since 2019.

They have one child together, a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom, born in 2020.

Bloom prefers to keep his children out of the spotlight, but he has shared some insights into his family life.

He values quality time together, such as sharing meals, going on walks, playing games, and expressing love.

Bloom is a devoted father to both Flynn and Daisy. He has learned a lot about being present in the moment through fatherhood.

He has expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be a father and to watch his children grow.

Bloom’s family life is an important part of his personal life, and he strives to balance his work and family responsibilities.