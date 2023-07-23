Osotsi Claims MP Attempted to Set Him Up for Arrest

“Two police lorries full of armed anti-riots policemen were stationed outside Sosa Cottages with several others in plain clothes 2 inside Sosa cottages ready to undertake the illegal arrest.

Read: IJM Condemns Use of Excessive Force by Police During Protests

“Shame on the MP for being a conspirator against an elected colleague.”

The senator thanked his supporters who helped him get away “through panya routes to safe location where I stayed until today.”

“I want to thank my supporters and like-minded people who helped me outsmart the arrest by timely exit from the scene through the nearby house,” he continued.

According to Osotsi, the arrest that never was in connection with claims that he was planning to disrupt an event presided over by President William Ruto on Saturday.

“I want to reiterate that I had no such plans and as a leader who believes in freedom of assembly and association I cannot engage in such a primitive and illegal activity,” he said.

Others still under arrest include; Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga, Kilifi County Speaker Teddy Mwambire, MCASs Wilfred Odallo and Redson Ochongo as well as two Budget Officers at the Nairobi County Assembly namely; Erick Otieno and Anthony Otsula.