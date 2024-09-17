Close Menu
    Israel Hacks Hezbollah Devices, Triggering Explosions and Mass Injuries

    Initial reports suggest that Israel hacked communication devices held by Hezbollah members, causing their batteries to explode.
    This is a developing story; all information is preliminary, with numbers and details subject to change.

    Roughly an hour ago, Hezbollah’s encrypted pager devices began simultaneously exploding across Lebanon and Damascus. Initial reports from Lebanon estimate over 2,000 casualties so far.

    Hezbollah has instructed all its militants to immediately discard their pagers, calling this the most significant security breach they’ve ever encountered.

    Chaos is unfolding at Lebanese hospitals as the number of Hezbollah operatives injured in these pager explosions has surged to over 2,000.

    These injuries are reportedly linked to Israeli hacking incidents that caused communication devices carried by Hezbollah members to explode. Medical facilities are overwhelmed as they struggle to manage the influx of wounded operatives.

    Among the casualties is the son of Ali Ammar, a Hezbollah member of parliament.

    In a separate incident, Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon was injured by a pager explosion, also allegedly triggered by Israeli hacking, which left his bodyguards wounded.

    Furthermore, several Hezbollah members in Syria were injured and transferred to hospitals after similar explosions of communication devices they were carrying, reportedly as a result of another Israeli hack.

