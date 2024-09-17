Israel Hacks Hezbollah Devices, Triggering Explosions and Mass Injuries

This is a developing story; all information is preliminary, with numbers and details subject to change.

Roughly an hour ago, Hezbollah’s encrypted pager devices began simultaneously exploding across Lebanon and Damascus. Initial reports from Lebanon estimate over 2,000 casualties so far.

A Major Incident has happened this morning across Lebanon, leaving between 1,500 and 2,000 Senior Members of Hezbollah and other Iranian-Linked Individuals in Critical Condition, following some kind of Hack causing Encrypted Pagers used by the Organization to all Simultaneously… pic.twitter.com/r3271JXNei — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 17, 2024

Hezbollah has instructed all its militants to immediately discard their pagers, calling this the most significant security breach they’ve ever encountered.

Chaos is unfolding at Lebanese hospitals as the number of Hezbollah operatives injured in these pager explosions has surged to over 2,000.

These injuries are reportedly linked to Israeli hacking incidents that caused communication devices carried by Hezbollah members to explode. Medical facilities are overwhelmed as they struggle to manage the influx of wounded operatives.

Among the casualties is the son of Ali Ammar, a Hezbollah member of parliament.

In a separate incident, Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon was injured by a pager explosion, also allegedly triggered by Israeli hacking, which left his bodyguards wounded.

Furthermore, several Hezbollah members in Syria were injured and transferred to hospitals after similar explosions of communication devices they were carrying, reportedly as a result of another Israeli hack.