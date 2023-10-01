Over 22,000 Passports Collected, 65,000 Uncollected – CS Kindiki

More than 22,353 passports have already been delivered to Kenyans countrywide in the first week of the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI).

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Saturday said that the initiative which seeks to clear passport backlog at the Immigration Department nationwide was at par with over over 87,000 having been produced in one week.

He said over 65,101 passports are still uncollected at different centres in the country.

Kindiki told applicants to collect their passports, failure to which they would be disposed and penalized.

“Every Wednesday, the Immigration Department will publish a list of all applicants whose passports are due for collection the following week, to streamline the collection process.”

Read: Mastermind Behind Theft of New-generation Passports Arrested

“Persons who fail to pick up their documents within the stipulated period and at the expiry of the due notice will have their passports disposed of in accordance with the law and penalised when making a future application,” he said.

At Nyayo House Immigration office, 9,331 passports have been processed and collected while 26,839 are still due for collection.

Embu Regional Office has 10,409 uncollected passports, Eldoret has 9,938 and Kisumu Regional Office has 9,515 due for collection.

Other regions include Nakuru Regional Office with 8,023, Kisii 7,971 and Mombasa 5,424.

The distributions of collected passports include Nyayo House (Nairobi) – 9,331, Embu Regional Office (2,426), Eldoret Regional Office (2,297), Kisumu Regional Office (1,763), Nakuru Regional Office (1,528), Kisii Regional Office (1,254) and Mombasa Regional Office (3,754).

Read Also: This is How You Will Collect Your Passport – Immigration Department

Kindiki last week said the new reforms put in place to streamline services and efficiency in the Immigration department would see a turnaround in production, issuance, delivery and customer services.

There has been an outcry over poor service delivery at the department over among others, broken machines. The government has since repaired one of the affected machines and ordered new ones.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...