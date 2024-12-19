Over 7,000 Sexual And GBV Cases, 100 Women Murders Reported In 3 Months

The government has reported a concerning rise in cases of femicide, with 100 women murdered between August and November 2024.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Interior CS Musalia Mudavadi revealed that 7,107 cases of sexual and gender-based violence (GBV) were recorded during the same period.

“Currently, the elephant in the room in the security sector is the worrying trend of emerging cases of femicide which have brought to the fore the underlying and ongoing violations of the rights of mainly women,” Mudavadi said.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has completed investigations on many of these cases, with the majority now pending before the courts.

To address the crisis, Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has established a specialized Missing Persons Unit under the DCI Homicide Unit.

Additionally, President William Ruto has directed the formation of a Presidential Working Group on Femicide, which will provide actionable proposals within 90 days.

Mudavadi also addressed concerns about the misuse of social media to spread false narratives about lawful arrests.

“Some of the people allegedly kidnapped were safely reunited with their families for instance the two Kitengela brothers and activists (Kitengela three).”

He assured the public that all arrests are conducted lawfully and that officers acting outside legal boundaries would face accountability.

Vandalism, Cattle Rustling, and Accidents

The Interior CS highlighted increased incidents of vandalism targeting electric power infrastructure, leading to significant power disruptions and economic losses.

A total of 114 cases were reported countrywide, with 81 currently in court and 33 under investigation.

On cattle rustling, coordinated efforts by the National Police Service and Kenya Defence Forces in the North Rift have reduced cases by 62%.

The multi-agency Operation Maliza Uhalifu recovered 240 firearms and 14,598 cattle while arresting 250 suspects, including 14 political leaders.

Despite these successes, the operation resulted in 179 civilian deaths and the loss of four security officers.

The government has since rehabilitated 11 primary schools and is working on nine more to be ready for the next school term.

Mudavadi also raised concern over an 11% rise in serious injuries from road traffic accidents compared to 2023. However, fatalities among drivers, passengers, pillion riders, and motorcyclists have decreased by 5.85%, 10%, 9%, and 10.05%, respectively.

“December typically records the highest number of road fatalities. As we approach the festive season, I urge all road users, especially PSV drivers on long-distance routes, to exercise caution and drive safely,” Mudavadi urged.