Overdose Suspected in Death of Tanzanian Instagram Model Aziza Frisby

An autopsy on the body of popular Instagram influencer Janet Aziza Frisby did not reveal the exact cause of her death. Police said the model passed on Wednesday, October 4 in Nairobi.

Frisby, 28, was found dead in a house she shared with her sister Patricia at Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

An autopsy carried out on her body on Wednesday ruled there was no physical attack on her. It is suspected she died of an overdose. The pathologists picked samples from her body for toxicology tests.

This will tell if she died of an overdose of the drink she was taking. The tests will further tell if the alcohol had any other substance, officials said. The body was flown to Tanzania for burial as the entertainment industry mourned the death.

Her body was found on her bed on Wednesday morning long after she had died. She had vomited, police said.

Frisby is of mixed-race, with British and Tanzanian roots and had seen a rise in social media appeal since 2017. Her roommate told police she had been taking drinks with the deceased and other friends before they retired on Tuesday night.

They had been joined by some friends at the house before they later retired after enjoying the drinks. Frisby too retired to her room alone at Elena Apartments where they have been staying.

Come Wednesday, October 4 morning, Frisby failed to wake up when her roommate who is her sister went to wake her up. An ambulance was called to the scene and personnel confirmed she had died earlier on, police said.

Police were called to the scene and announced a probe had been launched. Fellow social media personalities like Vera Sidika and Shaq the Yungin’ took to their Instagram stories to mourn the model who had amassed quite the following all thanks to the glamorous lifestyle she shares with her over 40,000 followers on the platform.

Sidika wrote: “My little sister is no more. Wtf! Someone tell me it’s a crazy nightmare.” She insinuated foul play in her death saying: “That girl’s star is too big, they couldn’t take it no more. They had to finish her! And we will get to the bottom of this. Jealousy everywhere! I know for sure what that city has turned into. You can’t trust nobody!”

Shaq The Yungin’ on the hand shared a series of posts of him and the departed model which depict their closeness.

Frisby had worked with several celebrities, including Vera Sidika, Willy Paul, Shaq The Yungin, among others leaving a significant impact on the industry.

Socialite Risper Faith paid tribute to her, saying, “Rest Easy baby girl.”

Several celebrities, including the NRG radio presenter Shaq the Yungin, Maxwell Mwamburi, Bridget Shighadi, and Risper Faith, have also expressed their condolences and sorrow over the loss.

