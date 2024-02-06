Owner of Embakasi Gas Plant, Three NEMA Officials Arrested Over Explosion

At least four suspects have been arrested over an illegal gas-filling plant in Embakasi that exploded and killed at least six and injured more than 300 people.

They include the owner Derrick Kimathi who was arrested alongside three senior officials at the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

They were arrested Monday evening as the probe into the deadly blast goes on, police said.

Police said preliminary findings show the NEMA officials who were found culpable are the ones arrested.

These are David Ongare (Director of Environment Compliance), Joseph Makau (Head of Environmental Impact Assessment) and Mirrian Kioko.

Kimathi was detained after he surrendered to police at Embakasi police station on Monday.

Police said five other suspects are still at large and are wanted by the DCI to answer to their crimes that have caused untold physical and emotional suffering to fellow Kenyans.

These include Stephen Kilonzo (the site manager), Ann Kabiri Mirungi of NEMA, Lynette Cheruyoit (NEMA’s Senior Environmental Officer), truck driver Robert Gitau and Abraham Mwangi (driver).

The deaths happened on February 1, 2024 at around 11.30 pm, after a huge blast incident took place at an illegal LPG gas refilling point situated at the Mradi area of Embakasi, Nairobi.

The LPG refilling site is rented by Derrick Kimathi (the prime suspect) and put under the management of one Stephen Kilonzo, police say.

Several motor vehicles, business premises and residential houses were also destroyed by the harrowing inferno.

Police say the hunt on more suspects is ongoing.

Police say the garage specialized in repairing only trucks transporting Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Residents say the place was an illegal gas filling plant which was preferred for its cheaper gas.

Following the incident, the government announced a raft of measures to ensure compliance in the sector.

They include undertaking a fresh risk assessment for all LPG plants with the view of closing all non-compliant sites, demolishing all illegal sites, an immediate rollout of a government LPG growth strategy and strengthening the LPG data verification framework, among other measures.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said Sunday seven people are in critical condition at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

KUTRRH has seen a total of 27 patients, with eight already discharged and 19 currently under care, including 10 males, six females, and three minors.

KNH received 67 patients from the incident, with six in critical condition, suffering from severe burns.