Owner Of NIBS And Emory Hotel Dies

Lizzie Wanyoike, the founder of the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS) is dead.

A family member confirmed to the press that Wanyoike, who is also the founder of the Emory Hotel and Lizzie Preparatory Schools, died on Sunday.

She was 72 years old.

Wanyoike had been battling illness since last year, a family member said.

“In loving memory of a remarkable educator. Her passion ignited minds, her kindness touched hearts. A beacon of wisdom, she left an indelible mark on countless lives, shaping futures with grace,” read her eulogy.

Wanyoike was born in 1951 November to her father, a chief, and her mother, a housewife. She attended Kenyatta University where she graduated with a Diploma in Education.

Later, Wanyoike opened the Temple College of Secretarial Studies in Nairobi.

Shortly after her divorce, she started her college using her savings in her quest to mentor young girls and ensure that they got an education.

At the time, her savings were Sh6 million and she complemented the amount with a loan of Sh4 million.

Also Read: A Quiet Farewell for Parasite Star Lee Sun-kyun Who Died in the Spotlight

When NIBS opened its doors, it had 25 students.

The number has since expanded to over 6,000.

The institution has branches in Ongata Rongai, Thika Town, Nairobi Central Business District, and Ruiru-Kimbo, along Thika Highway.

As her empire grew, she expanded her offering to include the Emory Hotel, a four-star hotel in Kileleshwa for business and hospitality training, as well as the Lizzie Wanyoike Preparatory School.

She was seen as a beacon in the industry.