PA Accused Of Assault Of House Girl Grilled Ahead Of Planned Arraignment

A domestic worker has accused the Personal Assistant to East Africa Affairs Principal Secretary of assaulting her.

She recorded a statement at the Kilimani police station in Nairobi and accused Ibrahim Hussein Omar (PA to the PS ) and his brother Ali Hussein Omar of assaulting her on May 18.

Ibrahim was Friday summoned to the police station where he was grilled over the claims.

This was after the complainant Miriam Atieno returned her P3 form showing she was assaulted.

Ibrahim was processed ahead of a planned arraignment amid pressure for him to settle the matter out of court.

We could not get a comment from Ibrahim.

Kilimani police boss Moss Ndhiwa said there is progress in the matter to ensure justice.

Ibrahim is relative and PA to PS East Africa Affairs Abdi Dubat.

The accused persons have been flaunting the name of the PS saying nothing will happen to them.

Police confirmed the case was reported at Kilimani but they are yet to take action despite the fact that a P3 form was filled and processed.

And a lawyer for the victim Karen Rono has written to the Police, Public Service Commission and Kenya Power and Lighting over the matter.

The second accused is an employee at KPLC.

Lawyer Karen Rono for the domestic worker demanded a comprehensive investigation and suspension of both Ibrahim and Ali and an apology to the victim.

“We trust that you will handle this matter with the seriousness it deserves and take all necessary steps ot ensure justice for our client. We look forward to your prompt response and the actions taken ot address these grave concerns.”

She complained police have been slow in taking action on the accused.

The lawyer said on or about May 18, 2024, Ibrahim Hussein Omar, assaulted, tortured, and insulted her client under the guise of a family dispute, accompanied by his brother, Ali Hussein Omar.

Subsequently, they forcibly ejected her from the premises and confiscated her personal belongings with the assistance of their siblings.

“These actions are unequivocally unacceptable and represent a grave violation of our client’s rights. Such conduct is unbecoming of employees of Public Service Commission and Kenya Power and Lighting Company respectively and constitutes a serious breach of both legal and ethical standards expected from public servants.”

“The incident has caused significant emotional distress and reputational harm to our client, necessitating immediate and decisive action,” the letter to KPLC said in part.

In a different letter to the Public Service Commission and police, the lawyer said the accused, one Ibrahim, took an unauthorized photograph of the housegirl, verbally abused her, and threatened to publish the photograph, falsely accusing her of murder in the company of his siblings.

He also confiscated her personal belongings and forcibly ejected her from the premises.

“This incident was reported to the Kilimani Police Station after my client sought medical attention at Maria Immaculata Hospital. Despite further verbal insults, her belongings were returned following the intervention of the officer on duty at the Gender-Based Violence Center at Kilimani Police Station.”

A group of activists in Nairobi too petitioned police to arrest the accused person.

The activists who addressed the press at the Jeevanjee gardens, Nairobi said that the alleged incident on the house help Atieno happened on Saturday May 18 within Kilimani area and booked at the Kilimani police station.

“On Saturday,May 18 2024 she was assaulted by her employer’s relatives who caused trauma and body harm to her. They also confiscated her mobile phone,” said an activist Marion Njoroge.