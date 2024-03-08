Pablo Escobar Siblings: Living in the Shadow of a Kingpin

Pablo Escobar was a Colombian drug lord who led the infamous Medellín cartel, known for extreme violence, corruption and wealth.

Born on December 1, 1949, in Rionegro, Colombia, he rose to power in the 1980s and early ’90s as one of the most powerful drug traffickers globally.

Escobar’s criminal activities included drug smuggling, leading the Medellín cartel in cocaine production and distribution, and amassing immense wealth estimated at around $25 billion.

Despite his philanthropic efforts to aid the poor, he was ruthless in handling problems with bribes or violence, resulting in the deaths of thousands, including government officials and civilians.

Escobar’s luxurious lifestyle included a vast estate called Hacienda Nápoles with extravagant amenities like a zoo housing exotic animals.

After surrendering in 1991 and escaping prison in 1992, he was killed during a gunfight with Colombian forces on December 2, 1993.

Siblings

Escobar had six siblings, namely Luis Fernando Escobar, Alba Marina Escobar, Luz María Escobar, Argemiro Escobar, Gloria Inés Escobar and Roberto Escobar Gaviria.

Luis was the younger brother of Pablo and Roberto de Jesus Escobar Gaviria.

Alba, born in 1953, is known for her book, El Otro Pablo, which challenges common perceptions of her brother’s actions.

Luz María, born in 1955, leads a private life and is married with three children.

Roberto, also known as El Osito, was involved in the Medellín Cartel’s operations and was imprisoned, escaped with his brother, and later surrendered to authorities.

He was blinded in one eye by a letter bomb while in prison and was released in 2006.

These siblings have various connections to Escobar’s life, with some choosing to maintain privacy while others have been more publicly associated with their infamous brother.

Also Read: Kelly Osbourne Siblings: Unpacking the Singer’s Family Lineage

How did Pablo Escobar become a drug lord?

Escobar became a drug lord through a series of criminal activities that propelled him to power in the drug trade.

His criminal career began while he was still a teenager, engaging in illegal schemes like selling fake diplomas and smuggling stereo equipment.

By the mid-1970s, he had established himself as a drug smuggler and co-founded the crime organization that later evolved into the notorious Medellín cartel.

At the height of its power, the Medellín cartel dominated the cocaine trade, earning an estimated $420 million a week and making Escobar one of the wealthiest individuals globally with a reported worth of $25 billion.

His rise to power was marked by ruthlessness, with a reputation for killing thousands, including police officers and government officials, using his infamous “plata o plomo” approach of bribes or bullets.

Despite his criminal activities, Escobar also engaged in philanthropic efforts, earning him the nickname, Robin Hood, among some Colombians for building hospitals, stadiums, and housing for the poor.

Ultimately, Escobar’s reign as a drug lord came to an end when he was shot and killed by Colombian forces on December 2, 1993.

Net worth

Escobar’s net worth is estimated to have been around $30 billion during his lifetime.

He accumulated this wealth through his involvement in the drug trade, particularly cocaine, and was considered one of the wealthiest criminals in history.

Escobar’s criminal empire, the Medellín cartel, was responsible for supplying a significant portion of the world’s cocaine at the time.

Despite his criminal activities, he was also known for his philanthropic efforts, which earned him the nickname, Robin Hood, among some Colombians for building hospitals, stadiums, and housing for the poor.

Escobar’s wealth was extensive, with reports of him spending $2500 a month on rubber bands to wrap his money and having to write off $500 million in cash each year due to spoilage.

However, much of the money he amassed is now gone, hidden, buried, or destroyed.

How did Pablo Escobar spend his money?

Escobar spent his vast wealth in various extravagant and sometimes wasteful ways.

Despite his philanthropic efforts, including building hospitals, stadiums, and housing for the poor, he also squandered a significant amount of money.

Escobar faced challenges in laundering his cash quickly enough, leading to stockpiling money in Swiss accounts and Colombian farming fields.

He spent $2,500 monthly on rubber bands to hold stacks of bills together and resorted to burning $2 million to keep his daughter warm when she became hypothermic.

Additionally, he buried piles of shrink-wrapped cash in Colombian farming fields, caves, and the walls of cartel members’ homes.

Escobar’s wealth was so immense that he struggled to manage it effectively, leading to losses due to rats shredding stored paper money or cash being destroyed by the elements.

Ultimately, much of Escobar’s fortune was seized by the Colombian government after his death, with some hidden money spots still remaining undiscovered.