Paige VanZant, a multi-faceted athlete and media personality, boasts an impressive net worth of 2 million. As a mixed martial artist, bare-knuckle boxer, professional wrestler, and model, she has gained fame through her fighting skills and success on platforms such as OnlyFans, where she reportedly earned more in 24 hours than during her entire UFC career. Her diverse ventures in media, including television appearances and modeling, have further elevated her status in the entertainment world.

Paige VanZant Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth March 26, 1994 Place of Birth Dundee, Oregon Nationality American

Early Life

Born Paige Sletten on March 26, 1994, in Dundee, Oregon, Paige grew up in Sherwood, where her parents owned a dance studio. She trained in various dance styles, including ballet and hip hop. As a teenager, Paige changed her last name to VanZant due to relentless bullying in high school. She later moved with her family to Sparks, Nevada, where her fighting career began.

MMA Career

VanZant’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career kicked off in 2012 at UWF’s “Tournament of Warriors” finale, where she secured her first win. Her early victories caught the attention of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and she joined its strawweight division in 2013. Paige quickly became a fan favorite, with notable wins against Kailin Curran, Felice Herrig, and Alex Chambers. Despite facing losses to top fighters like Rose Namajunas and Michelle Waterson, Paige’s aggressive fighting style and resilience earned her a solid reputation in the UFC.

After moving to the flyweight division in 2017, Paige continued to fight despite numerous injuries, including a broken arm that forced her to take a one-year break. She returned in 2019, defeating Rachael Ostovich via armbar submission before experiencing more setbacks. Her UFC journey concluded with a loss to Amanda Ribas in 2020, prompting her to seek new challenges in bare-knuckle boxing.

Professional Wrestling

In 2020, Paige VanZant signed a four-fight contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). She made her debut in the main event of BKFC: Knucklemania in 2021, but lost to Britain Hart. She later faced Rachael Ostovich in a rematch at BKFC 19, suffering another defeat.

Paige’s talents extended beyond fighting as she ventured into professional wrestling. She made her debut with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2021 and officially signed in 2022. In her first match at Double or Nothing, she teamed up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky for a victorious debut.

Reality TV

Beyond the combat sports world, Paige gained visibility on television. She competed in season 22 of Dancing with the Stars in 2016, finishing as the runner-up alongside her partner Mark Ballas. In 2017, she showcased her culinary skills on Chopped, where she emerged victorious after a heated competition against Olympic figure skater Dorothy Hamill.

Paige VanZant on OnlyFans

In addition to her fighting and television careers, Paige VanZant has made a name for herself as a model. She has appeared in high-profile advertisements for brands like Nike and Columbia Sportswear. She has also been candid about her decision to undergo breast augmentation, which she revealed in 2018.

However, it is VanZant’s OnlyFans success that has significantly contributed to her wealth. In a 2023 interview, she disclosed that she earned more on the platform in just 24 hours than during her entire UFC career. This dramatic revelation highlighted the financial rewards she found outside of the traditional fighting circuit.

Personal Life

In 2018, Paige married fellow MMA fighter Austin Vanderford, adding another layer to her personal and professional life. That same year, she released her autobiography, Rise: Surviving the Fight of My Life, where she delved into her struggles, career, and personal triumphs.

Paige VanZant Net Worth

