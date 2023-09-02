Pakistan Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar Cancels 3-day Official Visit to Kenya

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Saturday cancelled his three-day visit to Kenya starting from Monday next.

Officials said the prime minister, who received an invitation to attend the three-day Africa Climate Change summit to be held on September 4 to 6 in Nairobi, decided to cancel his first-ever foreign visit after going through the pros and cons and situation in the country.

The sources said the event was Africa-specific and the prime minister had accepted the invitation to share experience with foreign dignitaries to be present at the summit, local media reported.

Moreover, since 1980, no high-level delegation from Pakistan has visited Kenya. “However, the prime minister has decided to cancel the visit after consulting the Foreign Office and his aides,” a senior official said.

The foreign minister and ministers for trade and climate change were to accompany the premier during the visit.

Read: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Sent To Judicial Remand On State Secrets Charges

The prime minister, however, will go ahead with his planned visit to the United States to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 22 in New York. He will be the first Pakistani caretaker premier to address the UNGA.

Initially, the Kenya visit was reportedly linked to rhe previous government’s policy of enhancing bilateral relations with African nations.

Sources indicated that the meeting would have involved a review of Pakistan-Kenya relations, trade and investment opportunities, as well as cooperation.

Additionally, agreements and memorandums of understanding were expected to be signed during the caretaker prime minister’s visit to Nairobi.

Africa remains an untapped market for the Pakistani business community. Pakistan has formulated a “Look Africa Policy” to explore this extensive market for trade and exports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...