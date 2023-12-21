Paris Jackson net worth

Paris Jackson, the multi-talented actress, model, and musician, commands a net worth of $100 million. As the second child of the legendary musician Michael Jackson, Paris navigated a unique and often challenging life in the spotlight. Her journey, marked by personal struggles and triumphs, has propelled her to a position of influence and success in the entertainment industry.

Early Life

Born on April 3, 1998, in Beverly Hills, California, as Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson, her childhood was anything but ordinary. As the daughter of Michael Jackson and dermatology nurse Debbie Rowe, Paris was thrust into the public eye from a young age. The protective measures taken, including wearing a mask in public, reflected the intense scrutiny and paparazzi attention that defined her early years.

Since her father’s untimely death in 2009, Paris gradually emerged from seclusion, sharing insights into her unconventional childhood and experiences with bullying. Her public appearances increased, and she featured on “People” magazine’s Most Beautiful People list in 2012. In 2017, she graced the cover of “Rolling Stone,” showcasing her resilience and individuality. Additionally, Paris has been an ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation since 2017.

Michael Jackson’s Wealth

The financial narrative of Paris Jackson intertwines with the legacy of her iconic father, Michael Jackson. Michael’s will explicitly designated 40% of his assets to his three children, with another 40% allocated to support his mother, Katherine. The remaining 20% was earmarked for various children’s charities. The estate, initially burdened by a $500 million debt, experienced a remarkable resurgence, generating over $700 million in the years following Michael’s passing.

Paris, along with her siblings, stands to inherit a significant share of Michael’s estate. The financial strategy outlined in the will ensures their financial well-being, with the potential for an 80% share once the estate is fully settled.

Paris Jackson Career

Paris Jackson’s foray into the entertainment industry reflects her diverse talents. In 2011, she was cast as the lead in “Lundon’s Bridge and the Three Keys,” signaling her entry into acting. Her modeling career took off in 2017 when she signed with IMG Models, and she made guest appearances on the Fox series “Star.”

Transitioning to the big screen, Paris made her debut in the crime comedy “Gringo” (2018) and continued to showcase her acting prowess in projects like “The Space Between” and “Habit.” Beyond acting, her musical journey includes forming the folk band The Soundflowers in 2018, releasing the self-titled EP, and debuting her solo album, “Wilted,” in 2020.

Personal Life

Paris Jackson’s personal struggles, including self-harm and addiction, came to light after her father’s passing. The challenges she faced led to a period at Utah’s Diamond Ranch Academy, a therapeutic boarding school. In 2019, rumors circulated about a suicide attempt, which Paris vehemently denied. Her resilience and commitment to her well-being demonstrate her strength in overcoming adversity.

In the realm of relationships, Paris has navigated diverse experiences, dating both men and women. Her openness about her personal life, including struggles with mental health, adds a layer of authenticity to her public persona.

Paris Jackson’s Net Worth

Paris Jackson net worth is $100 million. She continues to carve her path in the entertainment industry, leaving an indelible mark on the legacy of the Jackson family.