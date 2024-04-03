Paris Jackson Siblings: A Story of Sibling Love in the Spotlight

Paris Jackson, born on April 3, 1998, is an American model, actress and singer.

She is the daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe.

Paris has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, signing with Republic Records in 2020 and releasing her debut album, Wilted, in the same year.

She has also been involved in activism, supporting causes like Black Lives Matter and serving as an ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and Heal Los Angeles Foundation.

Siblings

Paris has two siblings.

Her older brother is Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr., known as Prince, and her younger half-brother is Prince Michael Jackson II, formerly known as Blanket.

Paris shares a strong bond with her siblings, especially Prince, whom she considers to be like a twin due to their close age and upbringing.

Despite the public scrutiny they faced growing up due to their father, Paris, Prince and Blanket have maintained a supportive and loving relationship.

Paris often showcases her affection for her brothers on social media, sharing intimate moments and expressing her love for them openly.

Parents

As mentioned earlier, Paris’ parents are Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, a dermatology nurse.

Following her parents’ divorce, she lived with her father until his passing in 2009 when she was just 11 years old.

Despite some public speculation, Debbie has publicly confirmed that Michael is the biological father of Paris and her older brother, Prince.

Paris has faced challenges, including a publicized hospitalization in 2013 after a suspected suicide attempt, but she has since pursued a career in modeling, acting, and music, establishing herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Career

Paris is known for her work as a model, actress, singer and activist.

She began her modeling career with IMG Models and has appeared in various television series like Star and The OA, as well as in films such as Gringo and The Space Between Us.

Paris is also an activist, focusing on causes like conservation, feminism and animal rights, supporting organizations such as Conservation International and Freedom United.

In the music industry, she released her debut single, Let Down, in 2018 and later formed a band called The Soundflowers with her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn.

After their split, Paris pursued a solo music career, releasing her first studio album, Wilted, in 2020.

She continues to explore different musical genres, collaborating with artists like The Struts and Manchester Orchestra.

Paris’ career showcases her artistic diversity and commitment to using her platform for positive change.

Modelling career

Paris’ modeling career has been a significant aspect of her multifaceted professional life.

She signed with IMG Models in 2017, marking a pivotal moment in her modeling journey.

Paris has graced the campaigns of renowned brands like Calvin Klein, earning critical acclaim for her work.

Her modeling endeavors extended to appearing on the cover of various international magazines, including Rolling Stone.

Paris’ unique style, characterized by vintage vibes and bold, colorful looks, has captivated audiences worldwide.

Additionally, she has ventured into gender-neutral fashion, showcasing her versatility and embracing new trends.

Paris’s success in the modeling industry has not only solidified her presence as a fashion icon but has also contributed to her overall net worth, estimated at over $100 million, making her one of the wealthiest young individuals in America.