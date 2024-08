Paris Olympic Schedule Today 7th August 2024

The 2024 Olympics are set for an exhilarating day on August 7, with 21 gold medals up for grabs and a packed schedule of thrilling events.

Key Highlights:

Men’s 200m Semi-Finals : Expect a high-octane display of speed and strategy.

: Expect a high-octane display of speed and strategy. Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final : Kenya’s trio, Simon Koech, Abraham Kibiwott, and Amos Serem, will challenge in this demanding race, featuring water and barriers.

: Kenya’s trio, Simon Koech, Abraham Kibiwott, and Amos Serem, will challenge in this demanding race, featuring water and barriers. Men’s 5000m: The Kenyan team, including Jacob Krop, Ronald Kwemoi, and Edwin Kurgat, aims to win the country’s first Olympic gold in this event in 36 years, a feat last achieved at the 1988 Seoul Games.

Day 12 Schedule (East Africa Time):

Artistic Swimming

8:30 PM – 10:15 PM: Team acrobatic routine – Medal final

Athletics

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM: Marathon race walk mixed relay – Final

11:05 AM: Men’s high jump – Qualification

11:15 AM: Women’s 100m hurdles – Round 1

11:25 AM: Women’s javelin – Qualification A

Noon: Men’s 5000m – Round 1

12:45 PM: Men’s 800m – Round 1

12:50 PM: Women’s javelin – Qualification B

1:35 PM: Women’s 1500m – Repechage

8:00 PM: Women’s pole vault – Final

8:05 PM: Men’s 110m hurdles – Semi-finals

8:15 PM: Men’s triple jump – Qualification

8:35 PM: Men’s 400m hurdles – Semi-finals

9:02 PM: Men’s 200m – Semi-finals

9:25 PM: Men’s Discus – Final

9:45 PM: Women’s 400m – Semi-finals

10:20 PM: Men’s 400m – Final

10:40 PM: Men’s 3000m steeplechase – Final

Basketball

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM: Women’s quarter-finals

3:30 PM – 5:30 PM: Women’s quarter-finals

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Women’s quarter-finals

10:30 PM – 12:30 AM: Women’s quarter-finals

Beach Volleyball

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

10:00 PM – 12:00 AM: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Boxing

10:30 PM – 12:30 AM: Women’s 57kg, men’s +92kg – Semi-finals; men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg – Finals

Canoe Sprint

10:30 AM – 4:10 PM: Men’s C1 1000m, men’s K2 500m, women’s C1 200m, women’s K2 500m – Heats and quarter-finals

Cycling (Track)

1:45 PM – 4:30 PM: Men’s sprint – Qualifying, early rounds, repechage rounds; women’s keirin – First round, repechage; women’s team pursuit – First round

6:30 PM – 8:50 PM: Men’s sprint – Early rounds, repechage rounds; men’s team pursuit – Medal finals; women’s team pursuit – Medal finals

Diving

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Men’s 3m springboard – Semi-finals

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Women’s 3m springboard – Prelims

Golf

10:00 AM – 7:00 PM: Women’s tournament – Round 1

Handball

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM: Men’s quarter-finals

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM: Men’s quarter-finals

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM: Men’s quarter-finals

10:30 PM – 12:30 AM: Men’s quarter-finals

Hockey

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Women’s semi-finals

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM: Women’s semi-finals

Sailing

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Mixed dinghy, Mixed multihull – Medal races; men’s and women’s kite

Skateboarding

1:30 PM – 5:00 PM: Men’s park – Preliminaries

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM: Men’s park – Medal final

Sport Climbing

11:00 AM – 2:15 PM: Men’s boulder/lead – Semi-finals (lead); women’s speed – Medal finals

Table Tennis

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM: Men’s and women’s team – Quarter-finals

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Men’s and women’s team – Quarter-finals

9:00 PM – 12:00 AM: Men’s team – Semi-finals

Taekwondo

10:00 AM – 1:30 PM: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg – Qualification rounds

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg – Quarter-finals, semi-finals

8:30 PM – 12:00 AM: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg – Repechage rounds, medal finals

Volleyball

5:00 PM – 7:30 PM: Men’s semi-finals

9:00 PM – 11:30 PM: Men’s semi-finals

Water Polo

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Weightlifting

4:00 PM – 6:30 PM: Men’s 61kg – Final

8:30 PM – 11:00 PM: Women’s 49kg – Final

Wrestling