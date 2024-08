Paris Olympic Schedule Today 8th August 2024

Here is the detailed list of the Paris Olympic Schedule For Today 8th August 2024

Athletics

11:05 am: Women’s Heptathlon: 100m Hurdles

11:25 am: Women's Shot Put: Qualification

11:35 am: Women's 100m Hurdles: Repechage

12:05 pm: Women's Heptathlon: High Jump

12:10 pm: Women's 4x100m Relay: Round 1

12:35 pm: Men's 4x100m Relay: Round 1

1:00 pm: Men's 800m: Repechage

8:35 pm: Women's Heptathlon: Shot Put

8:35 pm: Women's 1500m: Semi-Finals

9:00 pm: Women's Long Jump: Final

9:25 pm: Men's Javelin: Final

9:30 pm: Men's 200m: Final

9:55 pm: Women's Heptathlon: 200m

10:25 pm: Women's 400m Hurdles: Final

10:45 pm: Men's 110m Hurdles: Final

Basketball

6:30 pm – 8:30 pm: Men’s Semi-Finals

10:00 pm – 12:00 am: Men's Semi-Finals

Beach Volleyball

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm: Men’s and Women’s Semi-Finals (2 Matches)

10:00 pm – 12:00 am: Men's and Women's Semi-Finals (2 Matches)

Boxing

10:30 pm – 12:30 am: Women’s 75kg, Men’s 57kg: Semi-Finals; Women’s 54kg, Men’s 51kg: Finals

Canoe Sprint

11:30 am – 3:30 pm: Men’s C2 500m, Men’s K4 500m, Women’s C2 500m, Women’s K4 500m: Semi-Finals and Finals

Cycling (Track)

6:00 pm – 8:55 pm: Men’s Sprint: Quarter-Finals and Classification Races; Men’s Omnium: Medal Final; Women’s Keirin: Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, Medal Final

Diving

11:00 am – 1:00 pm: Women’s 3m Springboard: Semi-Finals

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm: Men's 3m Springboard: Final

Football

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm: Men’s Bronze-Medal Game

Golf

10:00 am – 7:00 pm: Women’s Tournament: Round 2

Handball

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm: Women’s Semi-Finals

10:30 pm – 12:30 am: Women's Semi-Finals

Hockey

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Men’s Bronze-Medal Game

8:00 pm – 10:30 pm: Men's Gold-Medal Game

Modern Pentathlon

12:00 pm – 6:30 pm: Men’s and Women’s Fencing: Ranking Round

Rhythmic Gymnastics

11:00 am – 2:00 pm: Individual All-Around: Qualification

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Individual All-Around: Qualification

Sailing

12:00 pm – 8:00 pm: Men’s and Women’s Kite: Medal Series

Sport Climbing

11:00 am – 2:15 pm: Women’s Boulder/Lead: Semi-Finals (Lead); Men’s Speed: Medal Finals

Swimming

8:30 am – 11:30 am: Women’s 10km Marathon: Final

Table Tennis

11:00 am – 2:00 pm: Men’s Team: Semi-Finals

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Women's Team: Semi-Finals

9:00 pm – 12:00 am: Women's Team: Semi-Finals

Taekwondo

10:00 am – 1:30 pm: Men’s 68kg, Women’s 57kg: Qualification Rounds

3:30 pm – 6:30 pm: Men's 68kg, Women's 57kg: Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals

8:30 pm – 12:00 am: Men's 68kg, Women's 57kg: Repechage Rounds, Medal Finals

Volleyball

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm: Women’s Semi-Finals

9:00 pm – 11:30 pm: Women's Semi-Finals

Water Polo

2:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Women’s Classification Matches and Semi-Finals (2 Matches)

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Women's Classification Matches and Semi-Finals (2 Matches)

Weightlifting

4:00 pm – 6:30 pm: Women’s 59kg: Final

8:30 pm – 11:00 pm: Men's 73kg: Final

Wrestling