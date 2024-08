Paris Olympics 2024: Complete Schedule for Sunday, August 4

Day 9 of the 2024 Olympics promises an action-packed schedule with 20 gold medals up for grabs across various sports.

Here’s a detailed look at the events, converted to East Africa Time (EAT):

Athletics

11:05am : Women’s 3000m steeplechase: Round 1

: Women’s 3000m steeplechase: Round 1 11:20am : Women’s hammer: Qualification A

: Women’s hammer: Qualification A 11:55am : Women’s 200m: Round 1

: Women’s 200m: Round 1 12:00pm : Men’s long jump: Qualification

: Men’s long jump: Qualification 12:45pm : Women’s hammer: Qualification B

: Women’s hammer: Qualification B 12:50pm : Men’s 110m hurdles: Round 1

: Men’s 110m hurdles: Round 1 1:35pm : Women’s 400m hurdles: Round 1

: Women’s 400m hurdles: Round 1 8:05pm : Men’s 400m: Round 1

: Men’s 400m: Round 1 8:50pm : Women’s high jump: Final

: Women’s high jump: Final 9:00pm : Men’s 100m: Semi-finals

: Men’s 100m: Semi-finals 9:30pm : Men’s hammer: Final

: Men’s hammer: Final 9:35pm : Women’s 800m: Semi-finals

: Women’s 800m: Semi-finals 10:10pm : Men’s 1500m: Semi-finals

: Men’s 1500m: Semi-finals 10:50pm: Men’s 100m: Final

Swimming

7:30pm – 9:30pm : Women’s 50m freestyle: Final Men’s 1500m freestyle: Final Men’s 4x100m medley relay: Final Women’s 4x100m medley relay: Final

:

Gymnastics

4:00pm – 6:25pm : Men’s rings: Final Women’s uneven bars: Final Men’s vault: Final

:

Badminton

9:30am – 2:00pm : Men’s and women’s singles: Semi-finals

: Men’s and women’s singles: Semi-finals 4:00pm – 6:30pm: Men’s doubles: Medal Matches

Basketball

12:00pm – 4:15pm : Women’s group phase (2 matches)

: Women’s group phase (2 matches) 6:15pm – 8:00pm : Women’s group phase (1 match)

: Women’s group phase (1 match) 10:00pm – 11:45pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)

Basketball 3×3

6:30pm – 8:30pm : Men’s pool round (4 matches)

: Men’s pool round (4 matches) 10:30pm – 11:30pm: Men’s play-in round (2 matches)

Beach Volleyball

10:00am – 12:00pm : Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches) 2:00pm – 4:00pm : Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches) 6:00pm – 8:00pm : Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches) 10:00pm – 12:00am: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Boxing

12:00pm – 2:25pm : Women’s 57kg, 75kg: Quarter-finals Women’s 54kg, Men’s 51kg, 63.5kg, 80kg, 92kg: Semi-finals

: 4:30pm – 6:55pm : Women’s 57kg, 75kg: Quarter-finals Women’s 54kg, Men’s 51kg, 63.5kg, 80kg, 92kg: Semi-finals

:

Canoe Slalom

4:30pm – 6:25pm: Men’s and women’s kayak cross single: Heats

Cycling (Road)

3:00pm – 7:45pm: Women’s road race

Equestrian

11:00am – 3:00pm: Dressage Grand Prix freestyle individual: Final

Fencing

11:00am – 6:10pm : Men’s foil team: Table of 64, Table of 32, Table of 16, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Placement matches

: Men’s foil team: Table of 64, Table of 32, Table of 16, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Placement matches 8:10pm – 11:00pm: Men’s foil team: Medal Finals

Golf

10:00am – 7:30pm: Men’s tournament: Round 4 (Medal Final)

Handball

10:00am – 1:30pm : Men’s prelims (2 matches)

: Men’s prelims (2 matches) 3:00pm – 6:30pm : Men’s prelims (2 matches)

: Men’s prelims (2 matches) 8:00pm – 11:30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

11:00am – 4:00pm : Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches) 6:30pm – 11:30pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Sailing

12:00pm – 8:00pm: Men’s and women’s kite; men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; Mixed multihull

Shooting

10:00am – 6:00pm : Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Qualification

: Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Qualification 10:30am – 6:05pm: Women’s skeet: Qualification Day 2 and Finals

Table Tennis

2:30pm – 5:00pm: Men’s singles: Medal Finals

Tennis

1:00pm – 8:00pm: Women’s doubles: Bronze and Gold Medal Finals; Men’s singles: Gold Medal Final

Volleyball

10:00am – 12:30pm : Women’s prelims

: Women’s prelims 2:00pm – 4:30pm : Women’s prelims

: Women’s prelims 6:00pm – 8:30pm : Women’s prelims

: Women’s prelims 10:00pm – 12:30am: Women’s prelims

Water Polo