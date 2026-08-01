Parker Posey has built a remarkable career in Hollywood, earning critical acclaim for her performances in independent films and mainstream productions alike. Best known as the “Queen of the Indies,” Posey has spent more than three decades starring in hit movies, television series, and Broadway productions. As of 2026, Parker Posey’s net worth is estimated at $5 million, reflecting her long-running success in acting, producing, writing, and other entertainment ventures.

Parker Posey Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth November 8, 1968 Place of Birth Baltimore, Maryland

Early Life

Parker Christian Posey was born on November 8, 1968, in Baltimore, Maryland.

She was raised in Monroe, Louisiana, and Laurel, Mississippi, alongside her twin brother Christopher. After completing high school, Posey studied drama at the State University of New York at Purchase (SUNY Purchase), where she trained alongside several future Hollywood stars.

Career Success

Posey’s career took off in 1993 when she appeared in multiple film and television projects, quickly becoming one of the busiest young actresses in independent cinema.

Throughout the 1990s she starred in critically acclaimed productions including “The Doom Generation,” “Kicking and Screaming,” “Basquiat,” “Clockwatchers,” and “The House of Yes,” the latter earning her recognition at the Sundance Film Festival.

She later crossed into commercial success with “You’ve Got Mail” alongside Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan before joining the “Scream” franchise as Jennifer Jolie in “Scream 3.”

Over the years, Posey has accumulated more than 100 acting credits, covering comedy, drama, horror, science fiction, and independent cinema.

Apart from acting, she has also worked as a producer, authored the memoir “You’re on an Airplane: A Self-Mythologizing Memoir,” and executive produced the documentary “The Booksellers.”

Personal Life

Posey previously dated musician Ryan Adams between 2003 and 2005 and contributed vocals to several of his albums.

In 2009, she revealed she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, which temporarily affected her career. She later spoke publicly about focusing on holistic treatments alongside lifestyle changes during her recovery.

Awards

Throughout her career, Posey has received numerous award nominations for both film and television.

She earned a Golden Globe nomination for “Hell on Heels: The Battle of Mary Kay” and won Special Jury Recognition at the Sundance Film Festival for “The House of Yes.”

Her performances have also received nominations from the Independent Spirit Awards, Saturn Awards, MTV Movie Awards, Gold Derby Awards, and Online Film & Television Association Awards, highlighting her impact across independent and mainstream entertainment.

Real Estate

Posey has also invested in real estate.

In 2008, she purchased a co-op apartment in New York City’s Greenwich Village for approximately $1.35 million before selling it in 2016 for $1.55 million.

She later returned to the Manhattan property market, purchasing another apartment in 2019 for around $1.49 million, adding real estate to her long-term investment portfolio.

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