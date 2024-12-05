Parliament Approves Abdi Ahmed Mohamud as Next EACC Boss

Members of the National Assembly on Wednesday approved the nomination of Abdi Ahmed Mohamud as the new Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer.

If appointed by President William Ruto, Mohamud, who is currently serving as the Deputy CEO of the anti-graft body, will take over the mantle from Twalib Mbarak whose tenure comes to an end in January.

A career detective and an advocate of the High Court, Mohamud has over 19 years of experience in the anti-graft body, overseeing the investigation of high profile corruption cases in the country.

He is a trained police officer.

During his vetting by the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Mohamud called for more collaboration between EACC and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to ensure corruption cases are successful.

He blamed the ODPP for collapsing cases, saying some lawyers appointed by the ODPP do not have the knowledge of the matters they are handling.

“The ODPP should appoint some lawyers to prosecute cases from their inception because they understand them more…The reason cases fail is because the lawyers at ODPP have not interacted with the files well,” he told the vetting committee.

The EACC chief executive post is a non-renewable six-year contract.

Mbarak took over the reins of EACC from Halakhe Waqo, whose tenure lapsed in January 2019.

Waqo took office in January 2013 as EACC replaced the now-defunct Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission.

The commission has achieved much under Twalib.

As a CEO one guides the daily operations of the commission.

EACC has recovered stolen property valued at billions of shillings in the past years. Officials say strategies laid by EACC are bearing fruits.