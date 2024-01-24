Pascal Tokodi, Grace Ekirapa Allegedly Break Up Over Financial Constraints

Actor Pascal Tokodi and former CrossOver 101 host Grace Ekirapa have allegedly split up.

According to Nairobi News, the couple who exchanged vows in 2020, apparently split up in November last year over alleged financial constraints.

It is said that Tokodi left their matrimonial home and has since moved back to Karen. Grace is still living in Limuru with their daughter.

“Pascal and Grace haven’t been living together for two months now. They parted ways last November, Pascal moved back to Karen where he had been living before they met, and Grace remained in Limuru where they had been living together,” a source is quoted by the news outlet.

The source also intimated that Tokodi was the sole breadwinner while Grace stayed home. The couple also struggled to keep up with the celebrity status.

The former Selina actor is said to have taken a loan for a vehicle which he is yet to pay off.

“Pascal and I are super close, and what he said to me is he preferred to buy a cheaper whip, preferably a Demio to begin life with, but Grace advised they get a much bigger machine. That’s how Pascal took a loan and purchased the Mazda CX-5 at Sh1.9 million that you might have seen him cruise around with. He is still servicing the car loan,” the source added.

Again, the couple moved from their Kitengela home to Limuru. Both times, they renovated the homes at Tokodi’s expense.

The source further revealed that the former TV host took issue with her estranged husband’s friends on grounds that they were exploiting him.

“Ever since he married Grace, she has always had an issue with Pascal’s friends. I was one of the friends who cut links with them; we just started talking the other day, and a majority of people he used to associate with as well. She even didn’t want him to do the King Kaka collabo, arguing that they were exploiting him,” they added.