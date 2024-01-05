fbpx
    Passenger Train Hits, Kills Man on Railway Line in Thika

    Police are investigating an incident in which a passenger train hit and killed a man in Kiandutu area, Thika Town.

    The body of the man was discovered on Thursday evening minutes after the train had killed him, police said.

    The train was delivering passengers to the area from Nairobi when the incident happened.

    The body was removed to the General Kago mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

    Such accidents are common on the railway line amid calls for caution from all parties to contain the trend.

    Some of them are out of suicide mission, officials say adding they cannot contain them.

