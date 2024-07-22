Travellers Urged To Arrive Early at JKIA Due To Planned Protests

Passengers using Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday, July 23, are advised to arrive early due to planned protests.

Protesters have announced on social media that they intend to occupy various locations, including JKIA.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) issued a notice on Monday, stating there will be heightened security at the airport.

“Due to the heightened security checks and protocols at JKIA, passengers are advised to arrive early to avoid any potential delays in catching their flights,” KAA said.

They also advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information.

Since the protests began, more than 50 people have been killed, and many others injured or abducted.

President William Ruto reiterated that certain individuals are funding the protests.

Speaking at a church service at Africa Gospel Church in Bomet, the President challenged those opposing his government to present their alternative solutions for the country.

“I want to challenge those who are sponsoring, orchestrating, and funding this violence to step forward and give us their alternative views on how to take Kenya forward,” Ruto said.

He urged these individuals to reveal their identities rather than remain anonymous or faceless.

The President’s remarks came after Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) denied allegations of funding the protests.

The government had accused the Ford Foundation of financing anti-government demonstrations and linked 16 NGOs to the foundation’s funds.

The Ford Foundation responded by distancing itself from the accusations, confirming receipt of a letter from the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, dated July 18, 2024.

“As a charitable foundation with a global presence, our grantmaking is transparent and readily available on our website. This includes a database showing where our funds go, as well as highlights from our rich history in East Africa and around the world,” the foundation stated.

“While we continue to acknowledge the right of Kenyans to peacefully advocate for a just and equitable country, we repudiate any actions or speech that are hateful or advocate violence against any institution, individual, or community.”

Human Rights Groups also denied the government’s accusations, claiming they were being unfairly targeted.

“We categorically repudiate these unfounded accusations and reiterate our call for the government to remain true to the constitution and protect independent civil society organizations and media in Kenya,” their statement read.

President Ruto emphasized his commitment to protecting the property and lives of Kenyans.

He also cautioned the media on their coverage of the protests, which have been ongoing since June.

“I also want to request the media to report responsibly. Reporting, celebrating, encouraging violence, destruction of property, and mayhem is irresponsible,” Ruto stated.