Passport Applicants To Pay More as Gov’t Revises Charges

Passport fees have been revised upwards in all categories.

In a gazette notice dated November 7, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki said, ordinary passports (34 pages) will now cost Sh7,500 up from Sh4,500.

Kenyans applying for an ordinary passport (50 pages) will now have to part with Sh9,500 up from Sh6,000.

A 66-page ordinary passport will cost Sh12,000 up from Sh7,500.

Diplomatic passports of 50 pages will now cost Sh15,000 up from Sh7,500.

The cost of replacing a lost passport has jumped from Sh12,000 to Sh20,000 while the cost of replacing a mutilated passport has increased from Sh10,000 to Sh20,000.

Further, the fees for single journey visas has been doubled from Sh7,572 to Sh15,145 while the fee for a multiple journey visa has increased from Sh15,145 to Sh75,725.

Those looking to extend their visa or apply for visas for Kenyan children will have to pay Sh30,290, services that were previously offered for free.

The cost of applying for a temporary permit passport and a service passport remain the same.

The immigration and other consular fees take effect immediately.