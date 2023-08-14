Pastor Dorcas Rigathi Launches Wellness And Rehabilitation Camp For Boys

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has introduced an innovative wellness and rehabilitation camp specifically tailored for young men at the Jamhuri Showground in Nairobi.

The initiative comes in the wake of a positive response from individuals struggling with substance and alcohol addiction, who willingly came forward for rehabilitation following a comprehensive screening process.

Pastor Dorcas emphasized the importance of fostering a sense of community and acceptance within society for these individuals, urging everyone to view them as integral members of the larger community.

Those with more severe cases of addiction have been admitted to a rehabilitation center located in Limuru.

Meanwhile, individuals with less severe cases will partake in a month-long residential camp at the Jamhuri grounds, where they will receive the necessary treatment.

This initiative aligns seamlessly with Pastor Dorcas’ overarching goal of rehabilitating young men.

The inaugural group of reformed young men, who have been undergoing the rehabilitation program in Timau, Meru County under Pastor Dorcas’ guidance, is on track to graduate in the coming weeks.

Principal Secretary of Housing, Charles Hinga, also present at the Jamhuri grounds, pledged to facilitate the integration of some of these rehabilitated men into the ongoing affordable housing initiative.

Prominent figures, including Nairobi Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri and Members of Parliament Esther Passaris, Beatrice Elachi, and Lang’ata’s Phelix Odiwour, commonly known as Jalang’o, voiced their commitment to supporting this invaluable program.

