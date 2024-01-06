Pastor Kanyari’s Sister Socialite Starlet Wahu Found Murdered in a South B Airbnb 

Police are holding a suspect in connection with the brutal murder of socialite Starlet Wahu Mwangi in Nairobi.

Wahu, 26 is said to be a younger sister of controversial evangelical pastor Kanyari.

Her lifeless body was found in an Airbnb she and the suspected murder had been seen getting into on January 3 night.

Police confirmed the tragedy happened at an Airbnb in South B, Nairobi.

A postmortem examination on her body showed she was strangled and had a deep cut wound on her leg in the thigh which had cut her vein.

The autopsy said she had also lost a lot of blood leading to her death.

A guard at the apartment where Wahu and her companion had taken said he saw the man leave with bloodied clothes the following day.

Unlike when he walked into the room, he was alone and looked disturbed and injured in the leg.

The guard called the owner of the house who in turn rushed there and found it locked.

They used a spare key to open and stumbled on the naked lifeless body of Wahu in the sitting room.

The rooms were disturbed to indicate a struggle.

The police arrived there and recovered the killer knife, two HIV test kits and one used condom.

Makadara police boss Judith Nyongesa said the police found the girl had bled to death. “The suspect cut the woman’s vein connecting to the heart which is why she died faster. We could not save her,” she said.

By then, the assailant had escaped the scene.

He was however arrested at the Mbagathi hospital where he was seeking medical attention.

The suspect told police the deceased woman attacked him prompting a fight that turned fatal.

He had injuries in the legs and hands.

The suspect John Matara was later arrested and produced in court on Friday where police successfully applied for custodial orders to hold him for 21 days.

CCTV footage revealed the last moments of the woman before her body was found lying in a pool of blood at the room.

The CCTV recorded Wahu wearing a short red dress in the company of a man who wore a denim shirt checking into an apartment.

Together they took a lift to their room which detectives indicated they had rented for a night.

The two appeared in good moods and kept talking before getting into the lift.

The motive of the murder is under probe.