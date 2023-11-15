“Pastors” Stupefy Driver, Steal Car Belonging to Uganda Parliament Speaker in Nairobi

A gang posing as pastors and seeking a ride from Voi to Kisumu stupefied a brother of Uganda National Assembly Speaker Annet Anita and robbed him of her four-wheel drive car in Nairobi.

Police are investigating the incident that happened at the weekend, indicating the new tricks the gangs are employing to attack and rob motorists on the highway.

The brother was found admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital after the stupefying and robbery incident.

This was a day after the incident in which he had been robbed of a Toyota Prado car that he was to deliver to his sister, police said.

Stupefying to commit a felony is contrary to Section 230 of the Penal Code and carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The victim who is the Speaker’s brother Wilson Okello told police from his KNH hospital he had picked the silver in colour car from Mombasa port and hit the road to Uganda on November 10.

And on reaching in Voi area, he was flagged by four people who included two women who claimed to be pastors heading to Kisumu.

They asked him to offer them a ride to Kisumu. The car did not have registration numbers then.

On the road, the driver said he was offered a soda and agreed to take it.

From that point, he could not recall what happened until November 11 when he found himself at the hospital in Nairobi.

Police said he had been picked up by an ambulance from the roadside along Mombasa Road and brought to the hospital while half naked as he only had his boxer and vest on, witnesses said.

The thugs had vanished with the car and all other belongings.

Okello stayed in the hospital until November 13 when he was discharged, police said.

Police said they are investigating the incident with an aim of establishing the gang behind the drama.

A team of detectives has been sent to the highway to pursue the gang. They are also reviewing security cameras on the highway as part of the probe into the drama.

Police say cases of stupefying have been on the rise and mostly affect revelers amid calls for caution to address the menace.