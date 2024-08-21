Pastor’s Wife Electrocuted as She Prepares for Service at Kisumu Church

A woman was electrocuted as she prepared the pulpit for a church service in Dago area, Kisumu County.

The incident happened on Sunday August 18 morning at the Faith Declaration Ministry Church, Kanyamedha area.

Police said the woman identified as Florence Akinyi Aoko, 29 is the wife of the church’s pastor.

The pastor told police the woman was preparing the church for service when he suddenly heard some unusual sound.

He rushed to check and found his wife lying on the floor with a microphone on her belly.

Police and Kenya Power officials were called to the scene and found the body with burn injuries on the belly.

The body was moved to Jaramogi Oginga Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and other investigations.

The incident affected planned church services as those in attendance were thrown to a mourning mood.

Cases of electrocution are on the rise in informal settlements amid calls for action to stop the trend.

The incidents are blamed on illegal power connections. There is an ongoing campaign to address the menace.

Meanwhile, a guard was killed in a robbery in Ndori, Rarieda, Siaya County.

The deceased was hit in the head and died behind a church structure that is near a hardware a gang had raided.

Police said the deceased sustained head injuries and the body was moved to the mortuary pending investigations and autopsy.

No arrest has been made so far but police said they are pursuing leads on the same.

In Misesi, South Mugirango, Kisii County, one Patrick Kibet drowned as he tried to retrieve a jerrican from a borehole.

The jerrican, which is used to draw water from the borehole had slipped in there forcing the casual laborer to try to retrieve it.

He slipped and drowned in the water.

The body was retrieved by the Kisii County disaster management team.

Police are investigating the incident.