Pat Robertson’s Net Worth

Pat Robertson, the prominent American media mogul, Christian evangelist, and former Southern Baptist minister, left behind a significant legacy with a net worth of $100 million at the time of his passing. Throughout his extensive career, Robertson founded influential organizations such as the Christian Broadcasting Network and Regent University, while also making a mark in politics and the media landscape.

Pat Robertson Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth March 22, 1930 Place of Birth Lexington, Virginia Nationality American Died Jun 8, 2023 Profession Entrepreneur, Writer, Televangelist, Businessperson, Pastor, Military Officer, Environmentalist

Early Life

Born Marion Robertson on March 22, 1930, in Lexington, Virginia, Pat Robertson hailed from a notable political family. After serving in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War, Robertson pursued higher education, graduating from Washington and Lee University and later earning a law degree from Yale Law School. However, a profound Christian conversion redirected his path towards ministry, leading him to obtain a Master of Divinity degree from the Biblical Seminary.

Founder of Christian Broadcasting Network

In 1960, Robertson founded the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), marking the beginning of his groundbreaking contributions to Christian media.

Also Read: Net Worth Of Nicky Hilton

The launch of the flagship program “The 700 Club” in 1966 solidified CBN’s status as a pioneering force in Christian television, with Robertson at the helm as host for several decades. Under his leadership, CBN expanded its reach and influence, eventually evolving into the Family Channel before being acquired by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation.

Founder of Regent University

Robertson’s visionary leadership extended beyond broadcasting, as evidenced by his founding of Christian Broadcasting Network University, later renamed Regent University. Situated in Virginia Beach, Regent University became a hub for academic excellence and conservative Christian values under Robertson’s guidance. Additionally, Robertson ventured into philanthropy with Operation Blessing, a humanitarian organization dedicated to aiding disadvantaged communities worldwide.

Pat Robertson Political Engagements

Throughout the 1980s, Robertson emerged as a prominent figure in conservative politics, culminating in his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 1988. Despite his political aspirations, Robertson faced scrutiny and criticism for his controversial statements on various issues, including LGBTQ+ rights, women’s rights, and his unconventional views on natural disasters and mass shootings.

Personal Life

In his personal life, Pat Robertson shared a lasting partnership with his wife, Amelia Elmer, and together they raised four children. His passing in 2023 marked the end of an era but left behind a rich legacy of philanthropy, media innovation, and religious advocacy that continues to impact countless lives worldwide.

Pat Robertson Net Worth

Pat Robertson net worth of $100 million reflects not only his financial success but also his profound influence on the worlds of media, education, and philanthropy.