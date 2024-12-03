Patience Mshenga, First Duruma Woman Professor, Appointed Laikipia University Deputy Vice Chancellor

Laikipia University has appointed Prof. Patience Mlongo Mshenga as its new Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Administration, Finance, and Planning (AFP).

Prof. Mshenga, the first Duruma woman to earn a doctorate and become a professor, takes over from Prof. James Onyango Ogola, who has been serving in an acting capacity since January 2024.

“Prof. Mshenga brings extensive experience in administration, finance, and planning, alongside a stellar reputation for her academic and research contributions in higher education. We look forward to the transformative impact she will have on our university,” the university said in a statement issued Monday.

The Duruma are one of Kenya’s nine Mijikenda communities.

Before her appointment, she was an Associate Professor of Agribusiness Management and chair of the Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness Management at Egerton University.

Her career is distinguished by her contributions to agribusiness development, including mentoring numerous graduate students.

She has focused on entrepreneurial development, enhancing the competitiveness of micro, small, and medium enterprises, and fostering stronger linkages between farm and non-farm activities.

Prof. Mshenga has been instrumental in managing high-impact projects, such as the European Union-funded initiative to enhance agribusiness competitiveness in East and West Africa. She has also played a key role in the Mastercard Foundation-supported project focused on transforming African agricultural universities to contribute meaningfully to the continent’s growth and development.

Her work has included initiatives to empower Kenyan youth through agrienterprise incubation programs designed to improve livelihoods and drive economic development. Additionally, Prof. Mshenga has developed innovative academic programs in agribusiness and served as a judge for the AgriBiz4Africa Competition, organized by Enactus Kenya, Syngenta, and AGRA.

Prof. Mshenga has also helped establish agrienterprise fund schemes in institutions such as Egerton, Gulu, Mekele, and the University of Port Harcourt. These initiatives allow students to gain practical experience through the “Learn as You Earn” model, enabling them to start and manage agrienterprises effectively.